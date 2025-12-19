MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Thomas Treanor 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Co-investment Manager b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name MIGO Opportunities Trust plc b) LEI 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 1p shares GB0034365949 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 382.0089 pence per share 5,212 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 5,212 ordinary 1p shares 382.0089 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Thomas Treanor 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Co-investment Manager b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name MIGO Opportunities Trust plc b) LEI 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 1p shares GB0034365949 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 382.998 pence per share 2,018.00 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 2,018 ordinary 1p shares 382.998 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Kerstin Rucht, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to MIGO Opportunities Trust plc