MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Fiona Wallace
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person Closely Associated with Thomas Treanor, Co-investment Manager
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
b)
LEI
21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary 1p shares
GB0034365949
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5,193 ordinary 1p shares
383.0089 pence per share
e)
Date of the transaction
19 December 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Eve Treanor
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person Closely Associated with Thomas Treanor, Co-investment Manager
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
b)
LEI
21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary 1p shares
GB0034365949
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,340.00 ordinary 1p shares
382.983 pence per share
e)
Date of the transaction
19 December 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Zoe Treanor
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person Closely Associated with Thomas Treanor, Co-investment Manager
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
b)
LEI
21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary 1p shares
GB0034365949
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,340.00 ordinary 1p shares
383.0089 pence per share
e)
Date of the transaction
19 December 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Kerstin Rucht, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary to MIGO Opportunities Trust plc