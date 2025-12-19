Integrated Power Services (IPS) to Acquire TechPro Power Group, Inc.

Expanding North America's Power Management Network

Greenville, SC, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Power Services ("IPS") has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire TechPro Power Group, Inc. ("TechPro"), strengthening its position as a leading provider of power management services.

"We are thrilled to welcome TechPro and its exceptionally talented team to IPS," said John Zuleger, President and CEO of IPS. "TechPro represents a strategic leap for both of our companies. With our combined 2,200 highly skilled technicians and engineers, we will bring an even deeper level of technical expertise and geographic presence, while accelerating our growth in mission-critical sectors including data centers, utilities, and a broad base of industrial facilities."

Founded in 2017, TechPro Power Group is a family of specialized companies, including Potomac Testing, Sentinel Power Services, Sentinel-TDS, TDS Equipment, and Electric Power Inc., providing comprehensive services for managing the asset lifecycle of power management systems. TechPro's technicians, with a higher concentration of NETA-certified professionals, expand IPS' capabilities to deliver integrated solutions for its customers' most complex power management and electromechanical service needs as demand for more power continues to grow.

"Acquiring TechPro accelerates IPS' vision to be a leading national platform offering a complete lifecycle of critical repair, field service, and replacement solutions for the equipment that both delivers and consumes power in our customers' facilities," said Elliott Weinstein, Partner at Searchlight Capital Partners and Chairman of the Board of Directors for IPS.

TechPro serves a diverse range of end markets, including data centers, utilities, power generation, oil & gas, chemical processing, manufacturing, healthcare, commercial, education, and government. Its expertise is trusted by blue-chip customers who rely on TechPro for code-compliant maintenance and commissioning support to minimize downtime and ensure safety.

"Joining IPS is a pivotal step for TechPro," said Michael Kilpatrick, CEO of TechPro Power Group. "Our teams share a commitment to safety, reliability, and innovation. With IPS' resources and scale, we can broaden our service offerings, reach new markets, and set new standards for technical excellence and customer support. The combined organization will offer customers greater access to specialized expertise, a wider geographic footprint, and enhanced capabilities for managing the asset lifecycle of their power systems. Together, we will help customers minimize downtime, ensure compliance, and drive operational reliability in demanding environments, while continuing to offer industry-leading training curriculum to invest in and develop the best technical workforce in the industry."

