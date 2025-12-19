Montlick Injury Attorneys and FOX 5 Atlanta Announce Winners of 40 for the Future - HBCU Scholarship

Morehouse Student Marcus Blash Jr. Named Grand Prize Recipient

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / Montlick Injury Attorneys, in partnership with FOX 5 Atlanta and Portia, proudly announce the finalists and grand-prize winner of the inaugural 40 for the Future - HBCU Scholarship Program, honoring outstanding students from Georgia's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The initiative, created to commemorate Montlick's 40th anniversary, recognizes HBCU students who exemplify academic excellence, leadership, and community impact. A total of $40,000 in scholarships was awarded by Montlick Injury Attorneys, with each of the seven finalists receiving $5,000, and Marcus Blash Jr. of Morehouse College earning $10,000 as the overall winner.

As part of its 40-year milestone anniversary, Montlick demonstrated its ongoing commitment to supporting the next generation of leaders and advancing representation within the legal field. While 13% of Americans are African American, only 5% of licensed attorneys nationwide are Black - a disparity that highlights the need for expanded access and opportunity. By uplifting Georgia's HBCU students, Montlick continues its long-standing mission to invest in equality, strengthen communities, and empower young people who will go on to shape the future of law, medicine, education, public service, and beyond.

2025 Finalists

Marcus Blash Jr. - Morehouse College - Grand Prize Winner

Hallelyah Herriot - Fort Valley State University

Quontez Sherfield - Morris Brown College

Lapri Rigsbee - Clark Atlanta University

MiMi Harris - Albany State University

Aziyah Harps - Spelman College

Norman Thomas - Morehouse College

Each finalist was featured on FOX 5 Atlanta and Portia, where viewers learned about their achievements and voted online to select the grand prize winner. The celebration concluded with a special episode of Portia announcing Blash Jr. as the top honoree.

"We're honored to celebrate these remarkable students who represent the future of leadership and service," said Nikki Montlick, President of Montlick Injury Attorneys. "For over 40 years, Montlick has been dedicated to protecting families and giving back to the community - and this scholarship program continues that legacy."

"As an HBCU alum myself, I'm thrilled to partner with Montlick to spotlight these amazing students," added Portia Bruner, host of Portia. "Marcus and each of the finalists embody the resilience, brilliance, and purpose that define HBCU excellence."

About 40 for the Future - HBCU Scholarship Program

Created in celebration of Montlick Injury Attorney's 40th anniversary, the 40 for the Future - HBCU Scholarship Program recognizes outstanding Georgia HBCU students through a partnership with FOX 5 Atlanta and Portia, with the law firm awarding $40,000 in scholarships to empower future leaders.

About Montlick Injury Attorneys

Founded in 1984, Montlick Injury Attorneys has been committed to exceptional legal service and community outreach for over 40 years. Learn more at Montlick.com .

About Portia

Portia is a daily lifestyle and talk show on FOX Soul and local FOX stations hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist Portia Bruner. Known for her authentic storytelling, compassion, and uplifting approach, Portia engages viewers with meaningful conversations that highlight community voices, celebrate everyday heroes, and inform audiences on issues that matter. The show features inspiring guests, expert insights, and stories of resilience, making it one of the most trusted and relatable daytime programs.

