New Horizon Medical Solutions Establishes Multispecialty Medical Advisory Board to Advance Evidence-Based Wound Care Innovation

Board unites nationally recognized clinical leaders to guide product development, regulatory alignment and real-world adoption

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / New Horizon Medical Solutions (NHMS) today announced the formation of its Medical Advisory Board, a multidisciplinary panel of nationally recognized wound care experts assembled to help guide the company's clinical strategy, product development, and long-term innovation roadmap. As the wound care landscape evolves amid changing regulatory expectations, reimbursement pressures, and demand for stronger clinical evidence, the Board will play a critical role in ensuring NHMS solutions remain scientifically rigorous, clinically relevant, and patient focused.

The Medical Advisory Board will be co-led by Medical Director Tharesh Udupa, DPM, FAPWHc, FAPWCA, and Medical Director Robert T. Grant, MD, MSc, FACS, bringing complementary expertise in podiatry and plastic surgery to support a comprehensive approach to wound healing across care settings. "The wound care space is undergoing significant change," said Dr. Udupa. "By engaging respected clinicians across specialties, New Horizon Medical Solutions is positioning itself as a thought leader capable of navigating regulatory, clinical, and operational complexity while remaining focused on patient and provider needs."

Dr. Grant also stated, "Involving surgical and reconstructive expertise early in the development and launch of wound care products accelerates clinical relevance and supports more effective adoption - ultimately benefiting patients."

The NHMS Medical Advisory Board members include:

Peter Bregman, DPM

Amy Couch, MD

Mark Suski, MD, FACS

Naz Wahab, MD, FAAFP, FAPWCA

Dane Wukich, MD

"This Medical Advisory Board brings the patient closer to everything we do," said CEO Will Hall. "The collective clinical insight and scientific discipline of these seven experts strengthens our ability to develop solutions that matter - not just for New Horizon, but for the broader wound care community."

Together, the Board represents deep clinical experience across advanced wound care, limb salvage, surgical reconstruction, hyperbaric medicine, and chronic disease management. Members will advise NHMS on clinical validation, product positioning, emerging standards of care, and the integration of new technologies that support improved outcomes and responsible innovation.

The Medical Advisory Board will help ensure NHMS maintains close alignment with frontline providers while advancing technologies that meet evolving evidence standards and regulatory expectations.

Learn more about the purpose and members of the New Horizon Medical Solutions Medical Advisory Board.

About New Horizon Medical Solutions

New Horizon Medical Solutions (NHMS) is a leader in advanced wound care technologies, developing and delivering biologically derived human placental allograft products designed to meet the highest standards of safety, quality, and performance. The company's portfolio includes amniotic membranes, placental tissues, and skin graft solutions for chronic wounds, surgical reconstruction, burns, and orthopedic procedures. NHMS has recently expanded its offerings to include advanced diagnostic imaging technologies through its partnership with Kent Imaging. Guided by evidence-based design, patient focus, and precision manufacturing, NHMS delivers solutions that support better clinical decision-making and improved patient outcomes.

www.nhmedical.com

Media contact?

Julian Rogers?

Director of Corporate Marketing?

New Horizon Medical Solutions

Julian.rogers@nhmedical.com

702-960-2913

SOURCE: New Horizon Medical Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/new-horizon-medical-solutions-establishes-multispecialty-medical-advi-1119318