Remergify, Inc.: Remergify to Integrate Phantasma Chain into Weed.TrustNFT.io to Revolutionize Secure Tokenization of Cannabis Genetics

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / Remergify, the preeminent leader in corporate resurrection and asset revitalization for dormant and undervalued public companies, today announced a major advancement for its blockchain-powered cannabis authentication platform, Weed.TrustNFT.io.

Building on our strategic partnership with the Phantasma blockchain - a next-generation Layer 1 platform renowned for its advanced Smart NFT technology, scalability, and on-chain storage capabilities - Remergify will migrate and enhance Weed.TrustNFT.io to operate natively on the Phantasma Chain.

This integration will enable unparalleled security and immutability for cannabis genetics tokenization:

Immutable Genetic Provenance: Each cannabis strain's genetic profile, lineage, and authentication data will be stored as upgradeable Smart NFTs directly on-chain, preventing tampering and ensuring lifelong traceability from seedbank to sale.

Counterfeit Protection & Compliance: Brands can issue dynamic NFTs that evolve with real-world verification, combating counterfeiting while streamlining regulatory reporting in the multi-billion-dollar cannabis industry.

New Value Creation: Unlock monetization of legendary seedbanks and rare genetics through tokenized ownership, royalties, and fractionalized assets - transforming dormant intellectual property into revenue-generating digital treasures.

Remergify owns one of North America's largest private arsenals of revenue-ready Web3 assets, including platforms like Weed.TrustNFT.io. By deploying these on Phantasma's efficient, carbon-negative infrastructure, we deliver superior performance and lower costs compared to legacy chains - positioning our partners ahead of competitors in the race to revitalize OTC issuers through blockchain innovation.

"This move to Phantasma Chain supercharges Weed.TrustNFT.io, allowing us to securely tokenize and monetize cannabis genetics at scale," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Remergify. "We're not just authenticating products - we're rebuilding entire ecosystems for dead-in-the-water companies, injecting immediate value from our vast asset portfolio."

Brands interested in early access to genetics tokenization features or free pilot NFTs should visit Weed.TrustNFT.io today.

