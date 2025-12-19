Level1AnalyticsÆ Powered by Intraprise: Intraprise Launches New Website Unifying Digital Technology & Valuation Solutions

Intraprise Announces a New Website Bringing Precision, Efficiency, and Insight Together into One Platform to Provide Enhanced Access Solutions, Insights, and Resources More Efficiently

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / Intraprise Solutions introduces their new website, unifying digital technology services with the full capabilities of the Level1Analytics valuation solutions into a single, seamless platform.

The redesigned website improves access to solutions, market insights, industry resources, and technical support, while offering clearer navigation and a more intuitive user experience.

What You'll Find on the New Site

Streamlined Navigation that helps users find what they need with fewer clicks

Integrated Access to Level1Analytics by bringing everything together in one place-from product overviews to the latest insights

Updated Look and Feel that reflects the innovation and excellence behind everything Intraprise builds

Built for Clarity, Reliability, and Efficiency

Financial institutions today require clarity, reliability, and efficiency. The new platform unifies advanced digital technology services and valuation solutions in one streamlined location, making it easier to access resources, explore product capabilities, and connect with experts.

About Intraprise

Intraprise delivers cutting-edge valuation modeling and digital technology solutions designed to meet the unique needs of every client. With over 25 years of experience, Intraprise brings deep expertise in valuation and stress testing software, AWS development and migration, and data and software engineering, enabling financial institutions to adapt to evolving market conditions with speed and confidence.

Explore the New Website

Contact Information

Laura Roberto

VP, Business Development & Digital Engagement

lroberto@intraprise.com

(267)274-2290

SOURCE: Level1AnalyticsÆ Powered by Intraprise

