IDB Invest Retaps Originate-to-Share Award-Winning Securitization

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDB Invest, a member of the IDB Group, has added over $450 million to its $1 billion Scaling4Impact securitization launched in 2024 -marking the first retap of a securitization under the originate-to-share model by a multilateral development bank (MDB) to mobilize private capital for development.

The transaction confirms that securitizations can serve as a repeatable tool for MDBs to optimize their balance sheets, mobilize private capital, and open space for increased lending.

"This is an important step in the IDB Invest+ originate-to-share business model and IDB Group's IDBStrategy+ to foster private sector led development," said Ilan Goldfajn, President of the IDB Group. "By bringing global investors to our projects we're paving the way to a more scalable model to mobilize private capital for development."

The new portfolio spans infrastructure, energy, financial institutions, and corporate sectors across Latin America and the Caribbean. The mezzanine tranche was purchased by Newmarket Capital, with portions insured by AXA XL and AXIS Capital. IDB Invest retains the senior and junior tranches.

"We've demonstrated that our model works," said James Scriven, CEO of IDB Invest. "Returning to the market with this retap evidences the strong investor confidence in the quality and performance of our diversified development assets."

"I'm excited to see this expansion of the original Scaling4Impact transaction, which is, a testament to the importance of long-term partnerships in creating new pathways for private market investors to participate in development finance," said Molly Whitehouse, portfolio manager for Newmarket's SRT platform and a Managing Director and Co-Founder at Newmarket. "This tap reaffirms the powerful role of SRT transactions in helping multilateral lending institutions continue to expand their critical lending work."

The original transaction - the first securitization of MDB private-sector assets in Latin America and the Caribbean - has received multiple awards, including most recently Securitization Deal of the Year, Latin America, by IJGlobal Investor Awards 2025.

The retap advances G20-endorsed MDB reforms by promoting financial innovation, crowding in private capital, optimizing balance sheets, and leveraging MDB performance data via the Global Emerging Markets (GEMs) database.

Santander Corporate & Investment Banking and Clifford Chance served as advisors.

