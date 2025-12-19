Allied OMS Enters New Jersey with Partnership with Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Central New Jersey

Two-location practice strengthens Allied's East Coast footprint and brings nationally recognized surgical expertise into the network

SOUTHLAKE, TX AND MERCERVILLE, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / Allied OMS, the nation's leading doctor-owned and doctor-led management services organization (MSO) for oral and maxillofacial surgeons, today announced a new partnership with Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Central New Jersey, led by Sean Bradley, DMD, and Jonathon Sasportas, DMD, MD. With established locations in Princeton Junction and Mercerville, this partnership marks Allied OMS's official entry into the state of New Jersey and further strengthens its growing presence along the East Coast.

Founded in 1972, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Central New Jersey is one of the state's most respected surgical practices. Dr. Bradley serves as Section Chief of OMS at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, and Dr. Sasportas serves as Section Chief of OMS at Penn Medicine Princeton. Both practice locations are qualified as Nobel Centers of Excellence for All-on-4 procedures and together comprise one of New Jersey's only fully accredited office-based OMS facilities, maintaining Joint Commission accreditation since 2004 - a distinction that reflects hospital-level anesthesia and safety protocols in an outpatient setting.

"Allied OMS is focused on partnering with practices that share our values: entrepreneurial surgeons, clinical excellence, and a commitment to advancing the specialty," said Dan Hosler, CEO of Allied OMS. "Drs. Bradley and Sasportas have built an exceptional, forward-thinking practice with a long-standing reputation for innovation. Their proficiency in advanced surgical procedures, their investment in education and technology, and their strong relationships within the OMS community made this partnership a natural fit as we expand into New Jersey."

The doctors were drawn to Allied OMS's transparent governance model, supportive culture, and relief from administrative burden.

"After decades of running every aspect of the business - from payroll to bookkeeping to paying every bill ourselves - we were ready for a true partner," said Dr. Bradley. "Allied OMS stood out immediately. They are trustworthy, aligned with how we care for our patients, and uniquely positioned to elevate the business operations behind our practice. This partnership allows us to focus more fully on what we love: delivering the highest level of surgical care."

The practice's reputation and long-standing presence in the tri-state area also strengthen Allied OMS's ability to recruit top emerging talent.

"With strong and consistent interest from residents who want to build their careers in the tri-state area, this partnership significantly enhances our ability to place top-tier young surgeons in an exceptional practice environment," said Dr. David Kostohryz, Co-Founder & Recruiting Committee Chair. "Drs. Bradley and Sasportas have created a setting that prioritizes mentorship, excellence, and long-term growth - exactly what the next generation of OMS professionals is looking for."

Through this partnership, Allied OMS will support non-clinical operations, including HR, finance, compliance, and strategic growth, while the doctors continue leading all clinical decisions and patient care delivery.

About Allied OMS

Allied OMS is a doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed MSO that partners with oral and maxillofacial surgery practices across the U.S. Combining the autonomy of private practice with the scale and sophistication of institutional support, Allied OMS empowers surgeons to lead the future of their specialty. The company currently supports surgeons in 50+ locations and maintains doctor leadership across all major committees and its Board of Directors. Learn more at www.alliedoms.com.

About Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Central New Jersey

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Central New Jersey is a premier surgical practice with locations in Mercerville and Princeton Junction. Led by Dr. Sean Bradley, DMD, and Dr. Jonathon Sasportas, MD, DMD, both Diplomates of the American Board of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and the American Society of Dental Anesthesia, the practice offers a comprehensive range of advanced surgical services. Both practice locations are qualified as Nobel Centers of Excellence for All-on-4 procedures and together comprise one of New Jersey's only fully accredited office-based OMS facilities, maintaining Joint Commission accreditation since 2004, providing hospital-level anesthesia safety in an outpatient setting. The practice is recognized for its leadership in Teeth-in-a-Day, advanced implant solutions, 3D imaging, facial cosmetic procedures, reconstructive surgery, and virtual surgical planning. Since 1972, the team has been dedicated to delivering innovative, patient-centered care throughout the region. Learn more at https://www.omscnj.com/.

