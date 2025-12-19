Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2025) - Critical Minerals Americas Inc. ("CMAI" or "the Company), a Canadian private company focused on the development of its vast Alberta based critical minerals and rare earth elements project is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth Bradley Strategic Advisor to CMAI.

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Ken brings extensive experience from both the public and private sectors, with a career spanning senior leadership roles in government and industry.

Ken has held several senior positions with the Government of Alberta, including:

Assistant Deputy Minister for Research and External Relations in the Department of Energy.

in the Department of Energy. Vice Chairman of the Alberta Oil Sands Technology Research Authority (AOSTRA), (responsibilities subsequently incorporated into Alberta Innovates) where he was responsible for evaluating and funding oil sands technology initiatives, as well as managing the Government of Alberta's oil sands intellectual property.

(responsibilities subsequently incorporated into Alberta Innovates) where he was responsible for evaluating and funding oil sands technology initiatives, as well as managing the Government of Alberta's oil sands intellectual property. Assistant Deputy Minister, International Marketing and Regional Development in the Department of Economic Development.

While serving the Government of Alberta, Ken also:

Served as a Governing Board Member of the United Nations UNITAR Centre for Heavy Oil.

of the United Nations UNITAR Centre for Heavy Oil. Acted as Vice-Chairman of the China-Alberta Petroleum Training Centre in Beijing.

of the China-Alberta Petroleum Training Centre in Beijing. Represented Alberta in numerous federal-provincial initiatives.

Worked closely with senior officials in the U.S. Department of Energy, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

Prior to his work with the Government of Alberta, Ken gained experience with the Government of Canada in Ottawa, holding positions within the Departments of Foreign Affairs, Justice, and Labour.

Denis Clement, CEO of CMAI states; "The addition of Ken Bradley to CMAI as a core member of CMAI's Alberta based leadership team provides CMAI with the critical advice and input on its strategic business planning to advance its significant Critical Minerals and Rare Earths SBH project in Alberta. Ken will also assist Serving as chief architect for defining, designing and overseeing CMAI's relationship-building with the Government of Alberta, the Canadian Federal government and other western governments and interested entities to create and sustain awareness of CMAI and the SBH Project and its capacity to assist in creating a meaningful and strategic domestic supply of Critical Minerals and Rare Earth Elements."

Senior Management and Advisory Team

CMAI is managed by a strong management and technical team with over 80+ collective years of exploration discovery, and mine development experience in Canada and overseas as well as extensive prior familiarity with the Project and operations of the Company.

Denis Clement, - President and CEO, Director and Founder:

Mr. Clement is a highly experienced international business executive with over 40 years' experience in finance, M&A, banking and management, primarily in the finance, oil and gas, mining and tech industries having raised over $1 billion in debt and equity in various industries including the mineral resource business. Mr. Clement has been a founder and Director of a number of successful resource, technology and finance companies. In particular, he was the founding President of CGX Energy Inc. and founder of Omai Gold Mines, ("OMG.V"), both TSX-V listed companies, and has been involved in finance and business in numerous different international jurisdictions. Mr. Clement specifically has over 15 years' experience on the Company's current Alberta project and was former Chairman and Director of DNI Metals Inc. Mr. Clement also practiced international and commercial law at Smith Lyons LLP, now Gowling WLG. Mr. Clement is a member of the Law Society of Ontario (ret.) and has a B.Comm. from Concordia University, an LLB from the University of Ottawa and an LLM from the London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London.

John MacKenzie, - Chief Financial Officer, Director and Founder

Mr. MacKenzie is a founder, director and former CFO of Evergreen Environmental Inc., a processor of organic waste producing Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). After spending ten years in the Entrepreneurial Services Group at EY/CG, Mr. MacKenzie spent fifteen years as founder and CEO of at the time Canada's largest international large jet cargo airline All Canada Express (ACE), now part of Cargojet (TSX: CJT) and six years as a COO at ORNGE, Ontario's air ambulance provider. Mr. MacKenzie was former CEO of New Ruby Mining Corporation and Bronte Gold Corp. exploration companies and has been an advisor to numerous domestic and international clients in the mining, financial services, energy, aviation, technology, and emergency medical services.

Daniel Leroux, M.Sc., P.Geo. - Vice President of Exploration

Mr. Leroux is a professional geologist with over 30 years of experience in geology and mineral exploration in Canada and internationally in Africa, Europe, South America and Russia. He has been involved in project management, resource-reserve estimation, PEA to feasibility studies, due diligence studies, valuation studies, and has extensive corporate and operational experience. Mr. Leroux was the President and CEO and Director of Zodiac Gold Inc. from January 2021 to March 2022 where he was responsible for the planning and discovery of the Arthington gold target area which is emerging as one of the most promising gold discoveries in West Africa and held senior executive positions for various private mining companies from 2011 to 2017. From 2017 to 2019, he was the Global Business Manager for SGS Geological Services whereby he led the day-to-day management and operation of SGS's global geological and mining services. From 1993 to 2017, Mr. Leroux was the co-owner (2003-2017) and Vice President and Principal Geologist of A.C.A. Howe International Limited, a Toronto-based geological and mining consulting firm. From 1988 to 1990 and in 1991, Mr. Leroux was employed by Inco Limited and Placer Dome Limited in various supervisory roles as a geologist, working on base and/or precious metal projects in Canada and internationally principally in drilling and resource definition stages. Mr. Leroux has both a Masters and Bachelor of Science degrees in Geology from Laurentian University. Mr. Leroux is a registered P.Geo in the provinces of Ontario, and Saskatchewan, Member of the Society of Economic Geologists and a Member of the PDAC. Mr. Leroux has been involved in the exploration of the SBH Project and surrounding areas in the past for gold and kimberlite diamond exploration.

About Critical Minerals Americas Inc.

Critical Minerals Americas Inc. is a private company engaged in mineral exploration and development in the province of Alberta. CMAI holds 100% interest in a 466.66 sq km critical minerals and rare earth elements hosted black shale project called the SBH Project. The Project is located approx. 120 km northwest of Fort McMurray Alberta in the Athabasca region. CMAI is advancing the development of long-term domestic supplies of critical minerals and rare earth elements.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "aim", "target", "contemplate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose", "might", "may", "will", "shall", "project", "should", "could", "would", "believe", "predict", "forecast", "pursue", "potential", "possible", "capable" and similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the use of the proceeds of the Private Placement and the anticipated development and prospective nature of the Company's property interests.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, the receipt of applicable shareholder and regulatory approvals, availability of financing, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings.

Although management of the Company considers the assumptions contained in forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, those assumptions may prove to be incorrect. When making decisions with respect to the Company, investors and others should not place undue reliance on these statements and should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to release public revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at investors' own risk.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278691

Source: Critical Minerals Americas Inc.