The "Cryopreservation Bags and Freezing Bags Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts Distribution by Type of Analyte Stored and Key Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market is forecasted to expand from USD 216 million in 2023 to USD 316 million by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. This growth is driven by advancements in cryopreservation methods, which aid the long-term storage of biological specimens, including stem cells and tissues essential in regenerative medicine and biobanking.
As cryobags overcome the challenges of basic freezing methods, such as ice crystal formation and membrane damage, they present viable solutions for maintaining cell viability. These innovations are pivotal in pharmaceuticals, particularly in extending the preservation of hematopoietic and embryonic stem cells. Significant technological improvements since the 1980s have contributed to the select market expansion.
Key Insights
- Over 30 manufacturers produce more than 70 types of cryopreservation bags, with a significant presence in Europe.
- Approximately 25% of cryobags can store multiple analytes, with 40% of bags designed for dual-purpose shipping and storage.
- There is a rising demand for cryobags for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) and cord blood stem cells.
- Major market players are focusing on unique product propositions and strategic partnerships.
- Blood bags are projected to account for 70% of demand by 2035, driven by increasing blood disorders and transfusion rates.
- Asia-Pacific, spearheaded by China and India, is expected to contribute over 45% of market revenue.
- The demand for biologics storage is projected to exceed 2.7 million units by 2035, underpinned by growth in cell and gene therapies.
Key Segments
The market is divided into blood, biologics, and tissue categories, with the blood segment currently holding the largest market share. The tissue segment is expected to witness significant growth over the projected period.
Geographical Reach
Currently, Asia-Pacific leads the market share, with markets segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the Rest of the World.
Research Coverage
- Comprehensive market sizing and opportunity analysis by analyte type and geographical region.
- Evaluation of cryopreservation bag market landscape based on storage temperature, application area, and packaging layer.
- Competitive analysis of manufacturers with a focus on supplier strength, product competitiveness, and variety.
- Detailed company profiles, including financials, product portfolios, and recent developments.
- Market concentration analysis concerning company size and product diversity.
- Demand analysis segmented by key geographical regions.
Questions Answered
- Number of companies actively involved and leading entities in the market?
- What influences market evolution?
- Current and future market size along with the forecasted CAGR?
- Distribution of market opportunities across segments?
Reasons to Purchase
- Detailed revenue projections and competitive landscape analysis for informed decision-making.
- Comprehensive overview of market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.
Additional Benefits
- Complimentary PPT Insights Packs.
- Excel Data Packs for Analytical Modules.
- 15% Free Content Customization.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|207
|Forecast Period
|2025-2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$216 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$316 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- ADVATIS
- American Durafilm
- Baltijas Dializes Serviss
- BIOMED DEVICE
- Biowy
- CellBios
- Charter Medical
- Corning
- Cryo-Cell
- Disposet
- Entegris
- Fresenius Kabi
- GMPTEC
- Gore
- Hegewald Medizinprodukte
- Instant Systems
- Macopharma
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Mitra Industries
- OriGen Biomedical
- Pall
- Parker Hannifin
- Planer
- Poly Medicure
- Saint-Gobain Life Sciences
- Sartorius
- Shandong Weigao
- Shanghai LePure Biotech
- Single Use Support
- SR Pharma
- Takara Bio
- Technoflex
- Valmed
- Vogt Medical
- Zebra Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/idnfc7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251219101459/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900