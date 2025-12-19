The "Cryopreservation Bags and Freezing Bags Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts Distribution by Type of Analyte Stored and Key Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market is forecasted to expand from USD 216 million in 2023 to USD 316 million by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. This growth is driven by advancements in cryopreservation methods, which aid the long-term storage of biological specimens, including stem cells and tissues essential in regenerative medicine and biobanking.

As cryobags overcome the challenges of basic freezing methods, such as ice crystal formation and membrane damage, they present viable solutions for maintaining cell viability. These innovations are pivotal in pharmaceuticals, particularly in extending the preservation of hematopoietic and embryonic stem cells. Significant technological improvements since the 1980s have contributed to the select market expansion.

Key Insights

Over 30 manufacturers produce more than 70 types of cryopreservation bags, with a significant presence in Europe.

Approximately 25% of cryobags can store multiple analytes, with 40% of bags designed for dual-purpose shipping and storage.

There is a rising demand for cryobags for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) and cord blood stem cells.

Major market players are focusing on unique product propositions and strategic partnerships.

Blood bags are projected to account for 70% of demand by 2035, driven by increasing blood disorders and transfusion rates.

Asia-Pacific, spearheaded by China and India, is expected to contribute over 45% of market revenue.

The demand for biologics storage is projected to exceed 2.7 million units by 2035, underpinned by growth in cell and gene therapies.

Key Segments

The market is divided into blood, biologics, and tissue categories, with the blood segment currently holding the largest market share. The tissue segment is expected to witness significant growth over the projected period.

Geographical Reach

Currently, Asia-Pacific leads the market share, with markets segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the Rest of the World.

Research Coverage

Comprehensive market sizing and opportunity analysis by analyte type and geographical region.

Evaluation of cryopreservation bag market landscape based on storage temperature, application area, and packaging layer.

Competitive analysis of manufacturers with a focus on supplier strength, product competitiveness, and variety.

Detailed company profiles, including financials, product portfolios, and recent developments.

Market concentration analysis concerning company size and product diversity.

Demand analysis segmented by key geographical regions.

Questions Answered

Number of companies actively involved and leading entities in the market?

What influences market evolution?

Current and future market size along with the forecasted CAGR?

Distribution of market opportunities across segments?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 207 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $216 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $316 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ADVATIS

American Durafilm

Baltijas Dializes Serviss

BIOMED DEVICE

Biowy

CellBios

Charter Medical

Corning

Cryo-Cell

Disposet

Entegris

Fresenius Kabi

GMPTEC

Gore

Hegewald Medizinprodukte

Instant Systems

Macopharma

Miltenyi Biotec

Mitra Industries

OriGen Biomedical

Pall

Parker Hannifin

Planer

Poly Medicure

Saint-Gobain Life Sciences

Sartorius

Shandong Weigao

Shanghai LePure Biotech

Single Use Support

SR Pharma

Takara Bio

Technoflex

Valmed

Vogt Medical

Zebra Technologies

