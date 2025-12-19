Safe & Green Holdings Completes Strategic Acquisition of Giant Containers

Conroe, Texas, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CONROE, Texas, Dec 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) ("Safe & Green" or the "Company"), announced that it has successfully closed the acquisition of Giant Containers Inc. ("Giant Containers"), a leading manufacturer of custom modular shipping container solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional applications. The transaction was completed through a combination of cash and stock consideration.

The acquisition of Giant Containers represents a key milestone in Safe & Green's long-term strategy to become a value-added infrastructure solutions provider, strengthening its capabilities across design, engineering, sales, and project execution.

Giant Containers brings a highly recognized brand with an established customer base that includes globally recognized organizations such as Tesla, Amazon, General Motors, Nike, and Yale University. At the time of acquisition, Giant Containers has over $5 million in projects under contract, with an additional $22.5 million in its pipeline.

The combination of the two companies addresses complementary strengths. Giant Containers' core strength in sales, marketing, and project management align with areas of strategic focus for Safe & Green, while Safe & Green's in-house production and manufacturing capabilities directly address Giant Containers' need for scalable domestic fabrication, an increasingly critical requirement for larger enterprise and government customers.

In addition, Giant Containers contributes deep expertise in sourcing and managing purpose-built container systems from offshore suppliers, creating cost and quality advantages for complex, multi-container projects designed to integrate seamlessly at scale.

As part of the transaction, Daniel Kroft, Founder and CEO of Giant Containers, elected to receive a portion of the consideration in restricted Safe & Green Holdings common stock, reinforcing long-term alignment with the Company's growth strategy.

"We are very excited about this strategic acquisition of Giant Containers. It was a key foundation stone in our corporate strategy to become a value-added energy provider, and we are now empowered with sales, design, and engineering capabilities for containerized power generation, crypto mining, and data center solutions. The current AI-driven trend is hungry for power, and we are well positioned to meet that demand using our own resources. Our streamlined vision is to control the supply chain from subsurface to end user, and with Giant Containers onboard, we now have a critical component to execute that strategy," said Michael McLaren, CEO of Safe & Green.

Daniel Kroft, Founder and CEO of Giant Containers, added, "Giant Containers is thrilled to announce being acquired by Safe & Green Holdings, a move that positions the company to advance its growth plans with even greater confidence. This transaction provides the infrastructure necessary to support larger, more complex projects and introduces our new production facility in Texas, enhancing our capacity to serve clients nationwide and abroad."

"The acquisition capitalizes on strong synergies between both teams and the depth of human capital across the organizations, fueling optimism through a shared vision and aligned goals for Giant Containers. I'm particularly excited about entering an entirely new market by developing solutions tailored to the oil, gas, and energy industry, guided by the expertise of Mike McLaren and the team at Olenox. This new framework allows us to dedicate even more manpower to business development and the global rollout of our unique product offerings."

About Giant Containers

Founded in 2017, Giant Containers is a leading designer and integrator of custom container-based solutions for commercial, industrial, and institutional customers. The company specializes in transforming shipping containers into highly engineered structures for applications ranging from modular buildings to specialized infrastructure solutions, serving clients across North America and internationally.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value.

Investors:

investors@safeandgreenholdings.com

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/clients/