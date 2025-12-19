Glidewell Introduces Simply Natural 3D Flexible Partials

3D-printed prosthesis from America's No. 1 digital dental lab offers streamlined delivery and predictable outcome.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / Glidewell has launched Simply Natural 3D Flexible Partials, a digitally designed and 3D-printed flexible partial denture engineered to give patients the comfort, esthetics, and reliability they expect - while helping dentists save chair time, reduce remakes, and deliver faster results.

Simply Natural 3D Flexible Partials are the latest innovation in Glidewell's ongoing commitment to delivering digitally driven removable prosthetics. With vertical integration spanning materials, hardware, and software, the digital dentistry leader standardizes partial denture workflows and is able to reduce costs for dentists - all while ensuring cases meet the highest quality standards.

Key product features include:

Proprietary flexible polymer engineered for strength and resiliency can be used for single-tooth solutions, unilateral or bilateral partials, temporary options during implant healing, or long-term wear

Fully digital design reduces chair time, pressure spots, and post-delivery adjustments

3D printing workflow enables a fast three-day turnaround time

Improved fit and tissue comfort stem from controlled digital accuracy and flexible gingival elements

Natural-looking esthetics with enhanced shade matching and tissue characterization produce predictable results

Clinical education opportunities online or in Glidewell's state-of-the-art, on-campus operatory provide easy practice implementation

"With Simply Natural 3D Flexible Partials, we're giving dentists a solution that's not only more comfortable and esthetic for the patient, but also significantly more predictable for the practice," said Dzevad Ceranic, executive vice president of lab operations at Glidewell. "This product maximizes digital accuracy and speed."

Simply Natural 3D Flexible Partials are ideal for patients who present with a limited edentulous span. They can also be used as a transitional solution when patients have had an extraction and are waiting for an implant to be placed or integrated.

"I prescribe Simply Natural 3D Flexible Partials as a temporary solution for esthetically driven patients, both young and old, particularly when replacing anterior teeth," said Dr. Danielle Brown, staff dentist at Glidewell. "They're comfortable, look great, and are made out of flexible material, so there are no metal clasps."

The Simply Natural line also offers a wide range of complete denture solutions, including digital, handcrafted, reference, duplicate and immediate dentures. For digital dentists seeking to help partially edentulous patients, Simply Natural 3D Flexible Partials are now available throughout the United States.

About Glidewell

Glidewell, based in Irvine, California, is an industry-leading provider of custom laboratory services, innovative technology and clinical education to dental professionals nationwide.

