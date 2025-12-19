SigmaBrowser: Sigma Launches the First Private AI Browser With Cloudless LLM

Sigma Browser has announced the launch of Sigma Eclipse, the world's first private AI-powered browser built around a fully cloudless large language model. The update introduces a new approach to working with the web, where artificial intelligence operates entirely on the user's device rather than relying on remote servers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / Unlike traditional AI-enabled browsers that process queries and tasks in the cloud, Sigma Eclipse runs locally on the user's computer. This architecture ensures that personal data, browsing history, credentials, and task-related information never leave the device. As a result, users can work with AI-assisted features without exposing sensitive information to external infrastructure.

"At some point, privacy stopped being a setting and became a marketing term," said Alex Shapiro, CSO of Sigma Browser . "With Sigma Eclipse, we wanted to make privacy verifiable rather than promised. When the AI runs on your own machine and doesn't require an internet connection, users can see for themselves that their data stays exactly where it belongs."

Sigma's local execution engine allows the AI chat to function offline, reinforcing transparency around how data is handled. The browser's codebase is open-source, enabling independent review and verification. This approach is designed to eliminate hidden behaviors, undisclosed data flows, or backdoors that are often impossible to audit in closed systems.

In addition to its local AI architecture, Sigma Eclipse includes an unfiltered language model with no ideological or content-based restrictions on user queries or responses. This design choice reflects Sigma's position that users should retain full control over how they interact with AI tools, without imposed limitations on topics or perspectives.

The update also introduces local PDF processing, allowing users to analyze and work with documents directly on their device. Sensitive files are never uploaded to external servers, making the feature suitable for professional, legal, financial, or personal documents that require strict confidentiality.

"AI has become incredibly powerful, but it has also become centralized and expensive," said Nick Trenkler, cofounder of Sigma Browser . "We believe users shouldn't have to trade privacy or pay ongoing cloud costs to access advanced AI. By keeping everything local, we're able to offer a private LLM that's free to use and free from surveillance."

Because Sigma Eclipse operates without cloud infrastructure, the company states that there are no associated cloud-processing costs. As a result, the local LLM is available to users for free, with no subscription required for core functionality.

This release is a step toward a more transparent and user-controlled AI ecosystem, where performance, privacy, and accessibility are not mutually exclusive. The company believes that local-first AI models represent a viable alternative to cloud-dependent systems, particularly as concerns around data security, ownership, and long-term costs continue to grow.

