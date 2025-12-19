Michelin SmartWear and SmartLoad applications will demonstrate how extensive experience in tire analytics transforms in-vehicle data into predictive insights that enable extended tire life and safer journeys

Michelin, a pioneering tire manufacturer and innovative expert in composites, together with Sonatus, a leader in intelligence-driven software-defined vehicle technology, will demonstrate the latest developments of predictive tire health and maintenance at CES 2026. The collaboration highlights how Michelin's proven SmartLoad and SmartWear technologies, deployed via Sonatus AI Director, deliver real-time insights into tire performance directly within the vehicle.

Traditional tire monitoring systems often rely on pressure sensors or mileage-based estimates, which do not capture inputs like braking intensity, vehicle load, cornering forces and other dynamic conditions that are hard on tires. Michelin's SmartLoad and SmartWear models analyze these high-frequency vehicle signals to provide continuous, accurate insights into the actual health of a vehicle's tires, enabling fleets and drivers to optimize tire usage, improve safety, and reduce operational costs. Software-based tire monitoring has the potential to replace legacy sensor hardware and associated costs, effectively virtualizing the sensors and reducing the bill of materials (BOM), which the analyst firm Frost Sullivan estimates could contribute to cost savings of $1.68 billion by 2030.

Michelin's expertise in tire physics, modelling and data, combined with Sonatus's advanced in-vehicle AI orchestration, demonstrates how Michelin Tire Digital Twin, being used for predictive maintenance, can be operationalized at scale. Sonatus Collector AI enables Michelin to calibrate its algorithms for new automakers, while Sonatus AI Director provides secure, containerized deployment across diverse electronic control units (ECU). Together, these technologies allow Michelin's proprietary models to run at the edge in-vehicle reducing reliance on the cloud and protecting sensitive data.

Showcasing Powerful Deployment of Virtual Tires in Next-Generation Vehicle Architectures at CES 2026

"Our demonstrations at CES 2026 showcase how software-defined vehicle platforms can operationalize advanced partner solutions," said Alexandre Corjon, senior vice president of engineering, Sonatus. "By showcasing Michelin's SmartLoad and SmartWear through Sonatus Collector AI and Sonatus AI Director, we are illustrating how predictive tire maintenance can be integrated into the vehicle environment, providing a clear view of the potential for safer, more efficient, and more sustainable mobility."

Michelin Vice President of Michelin Tire Digital Twin, Ali Rezgui confirms the project's ambitions by stating that, "Michelin SmartLoad and SmartWear showcase how our expertise in tire physics and modelling turns complex data into clear, predictive insights. These solutions help automakers and fleets extend tire life, improve safety, reduce costs, and support sustainable mobility. Michelin SmartWear and SmartLoad are the first building blocks of a full portfolio that will enable the OEMs to have Tire Digital Twin in their vehicles. As the tire is the vehicle's only link to the road, its digital twin must be unique, versatile, and integrated with most vehicle dynamic software functions."

At CES 2026, Michelin's predictive tire intelligence will come to life through a dynamic demonstration around a 1970 Ford Bronco retrofitted with Sonatus technology. Guests will experience how SmartLoad and SmartWear move beyond traditional monitoring with real-time insights and see, via Michelin's MyTires application, how these models transform raw vehicle data into actionable insights that enable safer journeys, longer tire life, and reduced operating costs.

Michelin's SmartLoad and SmartWear applications will be shown at CES 2026 at the Sonatus booth (#5439) in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 6-9, 2026.

For more information about Sonatus technologies, visit www.sonatus.com. For more information about Michelin's software solutions, visit https://www.michelin.com/en/media/magazine/michelin-innovative-connected-solutions.

About Michelin:

Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare. The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 175 countries and employs 129,800 people. (www.michelin.com).

About Sonatus

Sonatus is a leading technology provider for intelligence-driven software-defined vehicles that are scalable and upgradable. Our AI solutions and software-defined technologies empower OEMs and suppliers to reduce costs, speed time to market, and deliver uncompromising quality. Founded in 2018, Sonatus is privately held, backed by leading investors spanning the automotive, semiconductor, and venture capital sectors, and its technology is in more than 6 million production vehicles from leading global automakers. Sonatus is headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif. (Silicon Valley), with regional headquarters in Dublin, and offices in Bangalore, Detroit, Frankfurt, Kraków, Paris, Pune, Seoul, Shanghai, Taipei, and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.sonatus.com.

Sonatus and the Sonatus logo are trademarks of Sonatus, Inc. that are registered in the United States and are registered or pending in other countries. 2025 Sonatus, Inc.

