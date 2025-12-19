Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2025) - Aero Energy Limited (TSXV: AERO) (OTC Pink: AAUGF) (FSE: UU3) ("Aero" or the "Company") announces that further to the Company's News Release dated December 11, 2025, and effective December 23, 2025, the Company will consolidate the common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation"). The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 00792K206 and the new ISIN will be CA00792K2065 for post Consolidation Shares.

The Company currently has 181,516,273 Shares issued and outstanding, and following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 18,151,638 Shares issued and outstanding.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded up or down to the nearest whole Share. The Company's outstanding incentive stock options, warrants, and any convertible securities will be adjusted on the same basis (10:1) to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with their respective terms with proportionate adjustments to be made to the exercise prices.

The Company's post Consolidation Shares are expected to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about December 23, 2025.

Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to all registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders holding share certificates of the Company will be required to send their respective certificates representing the pre-Consolidation Shares along with a properly executed letter of transmittal to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the "Transfer Agent"), in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Additional copies of the letter of transmittal can be obtained through the Transfer Agent at 1-800-564-6253 or by e-mail to corporateactions@computershare.com. All shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective pre-Consolidation Share certificate(s) to the Transfer Agent, will receive a post Consolidation Share certificate or Direct Registration Advice representing the post Consolidation Shares.

About Aero Energy Limited

Aero Energy Limited, following its successful merger with Kraken Energy Corp. ("Kraken"), has established a robust portfolio of uranium assets in North America. The company controls a district-scale land package in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, including its Strike and Murmac projects, which collectively host dozens of shallow drill-ready targets on the north rim of the Athabasca Basin. These projects are guided by an award-winning technical team with a proven track record, responsible for major discoveries such as Gryphon, Arrow, and Triple-R. Additionally, Aero's portfolio includes Kraken's 100%-owned Apex Uranium Property, Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine, and the Huber Hills Property, spanning 1,044 ha in Nevada and encompassing the historic Race Track open pit mine. This strategic merger combines Aero's extensive Canadian exploration assets with Kraken's high-grade U.S. properties, positioning Aero to unlock significant high-grade, unconformity-style uranium mineralization and capitalize on the growing global demand for uranium. For more information about Aero, please visit aeroenergy.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Galen McNamara"

Chief Executive Officer

604-288-8046

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things the effective date of the Consolidation.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the requirement for regulatory approvals; enhanced uncertainty in global financial markets as a result of the public health crises; unquantifiable risks related to government actions and interventions; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; and other related risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

