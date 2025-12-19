INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: MEDevice Silicon Valley 2025 Wraps with 27% Attendance Growth, Focus on the Future of Medtech

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / MEDevice Silicon Valley 2025 took place November 19-20, 2025 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in the heart of Silicon Valley's digital health and tech ecosystem. The two-day event successfully brought together the world's most forward-looking medtech professionals to exchange ideas, explore new technologies, and accelerate product development.

California is an epicenter for the medical sector , with over 80,000 employees making up a $32.6B industry.

Education at the Forefront

Anchoring the event was a keynote by Melissa Gurga, Senior Director Global Procurement, Manufacturing Operations and Supply Chain, Baxter; and a panel featuring Saheel Sutaria Founder and CEO, Gravitas Medical; Mike Regan Chief Innovation Officer, Fograrty Innovation; and Rajesh Kalavalapally Founder & CEO, MAJiK Medical Solutions, GRK Medical Devices; and Daniel Burnett, Founder & CEO, Theranova LLC.?

Education sessions continued to push boundaries through daily keynotes diving into topics on sustainability, manufacturing and the future of medtech. Across three stages, (the) Design Studio Theatre, Innovation Spotlight Theater and Trends and Technology Theater offered an array of insights and real-world perspectives

"MEDevice Silicon Valley is an event that brings new ideas and new connections and new ways of thinking to the table," says Steve Everly, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Manufacturing. "We have created a place where ideas meet experience, allowing our attendees to engage with the most forward-thinking leaders in medical technology and explore the breakthrough solutions that will shape the future of healthcare."

Comprehensive Learning Experience

Complementing the thought leadership discussions were additional hands-on workshops covering cybersecurity, regulatory compliance and product development, while intimate Fireside Chats invited candid conversations around challenges shaping the industry.

Additional networking events continue to be a valuable experience throughout the show with busy events including the Welcome Reception and more focused events such as topic-based peer-to-peer sessions on the show floor.

The event continues to highlight product innovation excellence through the awards program, including Product of the Year given to BANANAZ.AI and the People's Choice Award presented to Kontron.

The success of MEDevice Silicon Valley 2025 reinforces its position as a premier destination for MedTech professionals seeking to stay at the forefront of industry innovation. The connections made and insights shared during these two days will continue to drive advancement in medical device technology and healthcare solutions.

MEDevice Boston returns August 26-27, 2026 at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center. Learn more here: medeviceboston.com.

