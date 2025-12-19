Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company") today purchased 100,000 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 366.95 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.

The total voting rights figure of 37,775,567 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.