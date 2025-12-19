Original-Research: European Lithium Limited - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to European Lithium Limited Company Name: European Lithium Limited ISIN: AU000000EUR7 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 19.12.2025 Target price: €0.22 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on European Lithium Limited (ISIN: AU000000EUR7). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 0.14 to EUR 0.22.



Abstract:

Early in 2024 European Lithium (EUR) formed the NASDAQ-listed Critical Metals Corp (CRML) - EUR's current stake 45% - into which it inserted its Austrian Wolfsberg Lithium Project (WLP). CRML was formed to access financing from the U.S. capital market for both the WLP and other lithium and critical minerals projects, including the Greenland rare earths project, Tanbreez. Tanbreez has been the focus of development efforts at CRML this year and great progress has been made. In March CRML published a resource estimate/preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the project and in H2 has announced two offtake LOIs in the U.S. (with Ucore and REalloys) as well as a Romanian downstream processing JV backed by a state-owned nuclear energy company, Nuclearelectrica. CRML will receive 50% of the value-add from the Romanian refinery and the production of metals and magnets. For good measure CRML also received an LOI from the Export-Import Bank of the United States, indicating support for a funding package of USD120m. However, these funds now appear largely surplus to requirements. EUR and CRML were able to raise capital during the spike in the CRML share price caused by the October rare earths standoff between the U.S. and China. We estimate that the two companies' joint cash position now stands at over USD205m. This compares with the initial CAPEX figure of USD150m announced in the Tanbreez PEA. Some commentators have suggested that leaching of the Tanbreez eudialyte ore is an insurmountable hurdle due to the formation of unfilterable silica gel. However, pilot scale leaching of Tanbreez concentrate (36kg) was successfully demonstrated in 2019 by Friedrich et al as part of the EU's EURARE project. We now base our valuation solely on Tanbreez as we expect this project to remain the focus of development at EUR/CRML in the medium term. We now see fair value for the EUR share at €0.22 (previously: €0.14). Our recommendation remains Buy (upside: 170%).







First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu European Lithium Limited (ISIN: AU000000EUR7) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 0,14 auf EUR 0,22.



Zusammenfassung:

Anfang 2024 gründete European Lithium (EUR) die an der NASDAQ notierte Critical Metals Corp (CRML) - EUR hält derzeit einen Anteil von 45 % -, in die es sein österreichisches Wolfsberg-Lithium-Projekt (WLP) einbrachte. CRML wurde gegründet, um Finanzmittel aus dem US-Kapitalmarkt sowohl für das WLP als auch für andere Lithium- und kritische Mineralienprojekte, darunter das grönländische Seltenerdprojekt Tanbreez, zu erschließen. Tanbreez stand in diesem Jahr im Mittelpunkt der Entwicklungsbemühungen von CRML, und es wurden große Fortschritte erzielt. Im März veröffentlichte CRML eine Ressourcenschätzung/vorläufige wirtschaftliche Bewertung (PEA) für das Projekt und gab in der zweiten Jahreshälfte zwei Absichtserklärungen in den USA (mit Ucore und REalloys) sowie ein rumänisches Joint Venture für die Weiterverarbeitung bekannt, das von einem staatlichen Kernenergieunternehmen, Nuclearelectrica, unterstützt wird. CRML wird 50% der Wertschöpfung aus der rumänischen Raffinerie und der Produktion von Metallen und Magneten erhalten. Darüber hinaus erhielt CRML eine Absichtserklärung von der Export-Import Bank der Vereinigten Staaten, in der diese ihre Unterstützung für ein Finanzierungspaket in Höhe von USD120 Mio. signalisierte. Diese Mittel scheinen nun jedoch weitgehend überflüssig zu sein. EUR und CRML konnten den durch den Konflikt zwischen den USA und China im Oktober um Seltene Erden verursachten Kursanstieg der CRML-Aktie nutzen, um Kapital zu beschaffen. Wir schätzen, dass die gemeinsame Liquiditätsposition der beiden Unternehmen derzeit bei über USD205 Mio. liegt. Dies steht im Vergleich zu den ursprünglich in der PEA für Tanbreez angekündigten Investitionsausgaben in Höhe von USD150 Mio. Einige Kommentatoren haben angedeutet, dass die Auslaugung des Eudialyt-Erzes von Tanbreez aufgrund der Bildung von nicht filterbarem Silikagel eine unüberwindbare Hürde darstellt. Allerdings wurde die Auslaugung von Tanbreez-Konzentrat (36 kg) im Pilotmaßstab 2019 von Friedrich et al. im Rahmen des EURARE-Projekts der EU erfolgreich demonstriert. Wir stützen unsere Bewertung nun ausschließlich auf Tanbreez, da wir davon ausgehen, dass dieses Projekt mittelfristig im Mittelpunkt der Entwicklung bei EUR/CRML stehen wird. Wir sehen den fairen Wert der EUR-Aktie nun bei €0,22 (zuvor: €0,14). Unsere Empfehlung lautet weiterhin Kaufen (Kurspotenzial: 170%).



