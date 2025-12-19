Strada, a people, payroll and technology leader that simplifies international workforce management, today celebrates a series of major achievements that made 2025 a defining year for the organization. Following its divestiture in 2024, Strada closes 2025 as a fully independent business with momentum and a clear path into 2026.

As Strada moved through its first full year as an independent organization, clear steps were taken to position the business for long-term growth. To support this next phase, Strada strengthened its leadership team with the following key appointments:

Matt Bolson, Chief Revenue Officer

Jonathan Schembor, Chief Product Officer

Rick Patterson, Chief Information Security Officer

Gautam Mekala, Chief Information Officer, now leading a unified Product Technology organization

Strada also accelerated the expansion of Strada Pay, its proprietary cloud-native global payroll engine, throughout 2025, extending coverage to more than 30 countries, with additional markets planned for 2026. Across all Strada payroll platforms, more than 75 million payslips were delivered globally during the year. Of these, 300,000 were processed through Strada Pay, reflecting the growing adoption of the platform.

This momentum was supported by continued customer growth, with Strada welcoming new customers such as ALS and Sligro while continuing to serve a broad, multinational customer base across a wide range of industries. Strada also reinforced its market presence with the opening of its new headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas, and the launch of its elevated brand platform, From Pay to Possibility, reinforcing its commitment to clarity, confidence, and long-term value for customers.

"2025 has been a pivotal year for Strada," said Colin Brennan, CEO of Strada. "We completed our technology separation and stood up as a fully independent organization with a clear focus on our customers. What we've built this year the momentum, the innovation and the clarity of purpose gives us a strong foundation for the years ahead. Our focus for 2026 is simple: keep improving, keep listening and keep delivering for our customers

This growth was matched by continued progress across Strada's partner ecosystem. New collaborations were launched with Nayya and Syndio, and key projects were advanced through long-standing partnerships with SAP and Workday, supported by expanded certifications, broader geographic coverage and joint innovation.

At the center of Strada's momentum is a commitment to product innovation. Throughout 2025, Strada delivered AI-enabled enhancements across Strada Pay, Workday and SAP, alongside platform improvements designed to increase clarity, accuracy and confidence throughout the pay cycle. These delivered capabilities were complemented by a forward-looking product roadmap that reinforces Strada's long-term AI direction. Key advancements included:

Strada Pay

Strada.AI Assistant (Pilot): An AI-powered assistant that enables employees to self-resolve payroll and HR queries with accurate, real-time answers by securely interpreting payroll data and policy information. Available 24/7 to support global workforces, it reduces reliance on first-line support teams while improving speed, clarity, and consistency of employee responses.

An AI-powered assistant that enables employees to self-resolve payroll and HR queries with accurate, real-time answers by securely interpreting payroll data and policy information. Available 24/7 to support global workforces, it reduces reliance on first-line support teams while improving speed, clarity, and consistency of employee responses. Country Expansion: Now available in 30+ countries, with further markets planned for 2026.

Workday

Benefits Administration: Launch of enhanced benefits administration capabilities for Workday customers.

Launch of enhanced benefits administration capabilities for Workday customers. Automated ACFR: Ensures faster, more accurate compliance and reporting, with the debut of AI Agents planned for early 2026 to streamline narrative drafting and editing.

Ensures faster, more accurate compliance and reporting, with the debut of AI Agents planned for early 2026 to streamline narrative drafting and editing. Strada Verify: Streamlined validation workflows that strengthen audit trails and controls.

SAP

SAP Business AI Enablement: New capability enabling customers to adopt SAP Business AI, including Joule and ad-hoc BTP applications.

New capability enabling customers to adopt SAP Business AI, including Joule and ad-hoc BTP applications. First Joule Deployment: Successfully delivered for a Spanish customer.

Successfully delivered for a Spanish customer. Early Adopter Status: Selected for SAP's new Smart Recruiters module, with upgrades planned from H2 2026.

Selected for SAP's new Smart Recruiters module, with upgrades planned from H2 2026. Triple Certification: SAP Certified in SAP SuccessFactors solutions operations, BPO Operations and BTP Operations (works with RISE and SAP).

Strada closes the year with a growing global footprint, a strengthened leadership team, and a clearly defined innovation roadmap that will introduce the next wave of AI-powered capabilities in 2026. The company remains focused on delivering intelligent, simplified and unified people, payroll and technology services that drive meaningful outcomes for organizations worldwide.

About Strada

Strada is a people, payroll, and technology leader that simplifies international workforce management. Across 180 countries, Strada designs and delivers people-first solutions powered by cloud-based technology that help organizations grow and enable workforces to perform at their best. www.stradaglobal.com

