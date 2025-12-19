CUCKOO ELECTRONICS AMERICA: CUCKOO Rings in the Holidays with Year-End Big Sale

Celebrate the Holidays with Savings and Free Gifts on CUCKOO Favorites

CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / CUCKOO , a leading brand in kitchen and home appliances, is closing out the year with its Year-End Big Sale , available through December 28, giving customers a chance to save on rice cookers, kitchen, and home appliances while receiving free gifts with qualifying purchases.

During the promotion, holiday shoppers can enjoy up to 29% off select best-selling rice cookers and up to 50% off other kitchen and home appliances, making it easier to upgrade their homes for the season.

As part of the promotion, customers will receive free gifts based on their total purchase amount:

Spend $300 or more - receive a free K-Cup coffee maker

Spend $500 or more - receive a free bread maker

Spend $700 or more - receive a free vacuum cleaner

The promotion gives customers a convenient way to refresh their kitchens and homes before year's end, whether for themselves or as gifts for loved ones.

A CUCKOO America representative shared, "This year, we wanted to give back to the customers who have supported CUCKOO throughout the year by offering free gifts with qualifying purchases. We hope this Year-End Big Sale helps make holiday shopping a little easier and brings warmth and convenience to homes during the season."

The Year-End Big Sale is available for a limited time while supplies last. Customers can shop online at www.cuckooamerica.com for U.S. orders or www.cuckooamerica.ca for Canadian orders. Additional details are available on each site.

*Product availability, pricing, and discounts are subject to change during the promotional period.

ABOUT

CUCKOO is a globally recognized South Korean brand specializing in kitchen and home appliances, renowned as the #1 rice cooker brand in South Korea. The brand has successfully expanded worldwide, bringing its industry-leading technology and premium craftsmanship to homes across the globe. Since establishing CUCKOO Electronics America in 2016, the brand has gained recognition in American households for its innovative, premium products. CUCKOO is committed to providing solutions that simplify life with reliable, easy-to-use appliances that prioritize convenience.

For more information, visit https://cuckooamerica.com/. Follow us on Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/cuckoo_america/, and TikTok, https://www.tiktok.com/@cuckooamerica.

Media Contact

Jennifer Sierra

PR Associate

(323) 433-7606 EXT. 1017

PR@cuckooamerica.com

SOURCE: CUCKOO ELECTRONICS AMERICA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/cuckoo-rings-in-the-holidays-with-year-end-big-sale-1119651