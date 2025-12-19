Uptime USA: Two Trusted Bay Area IT Service Providers Become One, Forming a Super-Regional Company with National Reach

LAFAYETTE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / Uptime USA, the high-quality managed IT and Cloud service provider for small to mid-size organizations since 1990 has just announced their merger with 415 IT, founded in 2005, providing IT Support such as technical helpdesk support, computer support and consulting to small and medium-sized businesses. 415 IT capabilities complement Uptime's focus as a "super regional" provider with a national reach.

"In some ways, this is a merger of equals," explains IT industry veteran Keenan Phelan, CEO of Uptime who will remain CEO of the merged company. "Our teams are about equal in size, so from the customer's perspective this represents a doubling of available resources, while maintaining our all-important standards for client intimacy"

"Both companies also bring deep experience gained over decades in market," adds Dan Stevens, CEO of 415 IT who will remain with the company as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Technical Escalation Lead. "The Uptime management team comprises over 100 years of management experience in the managed services provider (MSP) market."

"Uptime adds several necessary departments that we have not built," continues Stevens, "including a Project Management Office (PMO), an innovative Client Experience (CX) Department, and a Security Operations Center (SOC) operating 24/7/365. Our Bay Area and Northern California clients will benefit tremendously from those."

Improvement Through Growth

"As we prepare to support both our small and midsize organizations with services enhanced by AI, increased scale and additional advanced technical skill sets benefit our combined client community" explains Phelan. "This merger is the true definition of synergy. While both companies are highly expert with extraordinary reputations, together we are a far more formidable organization."

The merger was also facilitated by the fact that both companies agree philosophically about how IT managed services should be delivered. "Customers need smart, proactive technology," explains Phelan. "Full around-the-clock availability is a must when delivering help desk and remote support for IT implementations."

"Together," agrees Stevens, "that's exactly what we bring."

The Customer Experience

One of the innovative approaches Uptime brings to the merger is their Customer Experience Department (CX), bringing a level of operational maturity, and a focus on customer satisfaction. "The establishment of the CX function gives our clients a focal point for business related communication, enabling our technical teams to focus on technical solutions and client outcomes", explains IT industry veteran, Angel L. Pineiro, Jr., Dir. of Client Experience. Pineiro continues, "As the technology landscape rapidly changes, the security threat environment continues to evolve, CX will provide a level of communication and recommendations to our small and medium-size clients typically only available to enterprise scale organizations"

Both companies have long ago removed sales roles from their staffs, recognizing that customers are best served when they can deal directly with knowledgeable technology professionals. "We don't need to sell to our customers," explains Keenan Phelan. "When we're recommending strategies and solutions that will clearly deliver a return that improves their profit performance, it just makes sense to them to invest in our services."

It's All About Uptime

The combined organization will operate under the Uptime name generally but retain the 415 IT for the foreseeable future. Phelan closes, "We like to say that what we really provide is peace of mind, maximizing our clients use of their information technology to achieve their mission, our mission is to provide world-class support resulting maximum uptime for our clients"

