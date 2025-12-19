Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2025) - Piyush Sawhney, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation (TSXV: DPF) ("Dr. Phone Fix" or the "Company"), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hg8IkAe5Zto

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation (TSXV: DPF)

Dr. Phone Fix is an award-winning, eco-friendly, and customer-centric growth leader in Canada's cell phone and electronics repair and pre-owned resale industry. It has shared the world's award stage with other Canadian companies in London, Rome, Istanbul, and Lisbon. It has been named a Canadian growth leader by the Financial Times and three times by The Globe and Mail. Founded in 2019, Dr. Phone Fix operates 35 corporately owned retail locations across Canada, offering fast and reliable device repairs, certified pre-owned devices, and a wide range of accessories. The Company maintains strong relationships with OEMs and certified suppliers to ensure high-quality service and product offerings.

To learn more, visit: https://www.docphonefix.com/.

