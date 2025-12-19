The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) announced today that the European Commission launched an anti-dumping investigation into imports of mobile cranes from China following a complaint filed by leading European mobile crane manufacturers, represented by the VDMA Materials Handling and Intralogistics Association. VDMA's press release can be accessed here.

The current trade complaint focuses on mobile cranes designed for the lifting and moving of materials on land, with a lifting capacity of at least 30 tons and mounted on self-propelled vehicles. Such mobile cranes are key to ensuring Europe's strategic independence, particularly in relation to critical infrastructure, defense, and energy. The companies named in the complaint representing a large majority of the EU mobile crane industry include Manitowoc, Liebherr, Sennebogen, and Tadano.

"Manitowoc strongly supports the EU anti-dumping investigation to ensure fair competition and protect European innovation, manufacturing, and jobs. We urge the European Commission to act quickly to restore a level playing field across the EU," said Aaron H. Ravenscroft, President Chief Executive Officer, of The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. was founded in 1902 and has over a 120-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile hydraulic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, and tower cranes under the Aspen Equipment, Grove, Manitowoc, MGX Equipment Services, National Crane, Potain, Shuttlelift, and Upfits by Aspen Equipment brand names.

About VDMA Materials Handling and Intralogistics Association

The VDMA Materials Handling and Intralogistics Association represents more than 250 German and European member companies from the fields of mobile robots, industrial trucks, cranes and hoists, intralogistic systems, and continuous conveyors. The Intralogistics-2X working group, which is part of the association, addresses both intralogistics providers and users in order to develop interface topics for intralogistics applications. The VDMA represents 3600 German and European mechanical and plant engineering companies. The industry stands for innovation, export orientation and SMEs. The companies employ around 3 million people in the EU-27, more than 1.2 million of them in Germany alone. This makes mechanical and plant engineering the largest employer among the capital goods industries, both in the EU-27 and in Germany. In the European Union, it represents a turnover volume of an estimated 870 billion euros. Around 80 percent of the machinery sold in the EU comes from a manufacturing plant in the domestic market.

