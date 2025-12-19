Dynamic Aerospace Systems Announces Official Corporate Name Change from BrooQLy, Inc.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / Dynamic Aerospace Systems (OTCQB:BRQL), a leading innovator in U.S.-manufactured unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and aerospace technologies, today announced that its corporate name change, from BrooQLy, Inc. to Dynamic Aerospace Systems, has become effective.

The name change, approved by shareholders on December 11th, 2025, is in anticipation of the company's planned uplisting to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2026, which better aligns with the company's core focus on advanced drone systems proudly designed and manufactured in the United States at its facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Company filed the applicable documentation with the State of Nevada, where it is incorporated, with the change taking effect today. Dynamic Aerospace Systems will now submit the necessary documentation to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to reflect the corporate name change.

The Company's ticker symbol will remain "BRQL" until the anticipated NYSE listing. Once uplisted, it will transition to "DAS", which the Company reserved in March of this year.

"Operating as Dynamic Aerospace Systems more accurately represents our mission, while aligning us with defense, commercial, and logistics applications. This clarity is imperative in communicating our story to the public as we move towards our NYSE debut," said Kent Wilson, CEO of Dynamic Aerospace Systems.

About Dynamic Aerospace Systems (DAS):

Dynamic Aerospace Systems is a Nevada-incorporated business dedicated to developing innovative aerospace technologies, with a focus on advanced drones (UAVs) for military defense and commercial applications. Committed to engineering excellence and strategic partnerships, DAS delivers reliable, high-performance solutions to meet the evolving needs of the aerospace industry. The Company's common stock is traded on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol "BRQL."

For more information about DAS, visit: https://www.dynamicaerosystems.com/investor-relations/why-dynamic

Contact Information:

Dynamic Aerospace Systems (DAS)

3753 Plaza Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Investor Relations: ir@dynamicaerosystems.com

Media Inquiries: media@dynamicaerosystems.com

Follow DAS news and updates:

X: https://x.com/DynamicAeroSys

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-aerospace-systems/

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/dynamicaerosys.bsky.social

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572730386312

StockTwits: https://stocktwits.com/symbol/BRQL

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the company's corporate name change, the expected timing and outcome of the company's planned uplisting to the New York Stock Exchange, the future transition of the Company's ticker symbol to DAS, and the Company's strategic growth plans as Dynamic Aerospace Systems. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "project," or similar terminology. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to satisfy the listing requirements of the New York Stock Exchange, the timing and outcome of regulatory reviews including FINRA processing of the name change, changes in market conditions or investor sentiment, operational or financial challenges, shifts in U.S. defense or commercial drone demand, competitive developments, and broader economic or geopolitical factors. Additional risks are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

SOURCE: BrooQLy, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/dynamic-aerospace-systems-announces-official-corporate-name-chang-1119674