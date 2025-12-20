John Ehlers of Velur Real Estate Services: A Multidisciplinary Leader Guiding Modern Wealth Strategy and Long-Term Opportunity

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / John Ehlers is a Certified Land Banking Specialist, Regional Manager, and seasoned real estate strategist whose career spans more than four decades across healthcare, real estate, and business leadership. Known for his dynamic presence and ability to simplify complex strategies, Ehlers helps investors, entrepreneurs, and professionals navigate economic change with confidence, clarity, and long-term vision.

John Ehlers

Ehlers represents a new generation of wealth strategy-one that blends strategic thinking, disciplined execution, and personal alignment. His work focuses on helping individuals build sustainable financial security while elevating overall quality of life in an increasingly complex and shifting economic landscape.

What distinguishes John Ehlers from traditional business leaders is his rare multidisciplinary background. Before entering real estate full-time, he spent nearly 30 years in healthcare as a Chiropractic Physician, Clinic Director, Advanced Diagnostician, Phlebotomist, Acupuncturist, and National Educator. During this time, he taught lifestyle modification, human behavior, and performance optimization to healthcare providers and patients nationwide.

In real estate, Ehlers has served as a Managing Broker, luxury home specialist, relocation expert, and investment strategist in both California and Colorado. His experience includes the successful completion of 27 property renovation projects, oversight of more than 60 rental properties, leadership of multiple real estate teams, and the development of advanced land banking programs designed to support long-term, legacy-focused wealth strategies.

As a speaker, John Ehlers is known for weaving together storytelling, strategy, humor, and real-world experience to deliver presentations that are engaging, practical, and transformative.

Today, Ehlers guides land purchasers through Velur Real Estate Services, Inc., the active real estate services company through which he currently operates. In this role, he helps purchasers identify high-potential land opportunities and implement long-term wealth models grounded in strategic foresight and disciplined decision-making.

Speaking Topics Include:

The New Rules of Wealth

Land Banking & Legacy Wealth Strategies

Transformational Leadership for Modern Professionals

The Mindset Advantage

Strategic Real Estate Decision-Making

Turning Uncertainty into Opportunity

About Velur Real Estate Services:

Velur Real Estate Services is a privately-held land banking and real estate investment firm with deep expertise in identifying high-potential land parcels along the path of development. Based in Southern California, Velur helps individuals and Land purchasers expand beyond traditional real estate and securities by acquiring strategically researched land for long-term growth, community development, and renewable energy opportunities. With decades of experience and disciplined research, the company is committed to delivering tailored solutions that support sustainable investment goals.

