Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2025) - 37 Capital Inc. (CSE: JJJ) (the "Company" or "37 Capital") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of the Company's shareholders, which was held on Thursday, December 18, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company's shareholders received the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, together with the auditor's report thereon; fixed the number of directors for the ensuing year at four; re-elected Hagop Jack (Jake) Kalpakian, Gregory T. McFarlane, Neil Spellman and Mathieu McDonald as Directors of the Company; re-appointed the Company's auditor, Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor; and re-approved the Company's Stock Option Plan.

