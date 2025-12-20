Cedar Communities: Brookside Cartersville Named Winner Room Contest

Brookside Cartersville Senior Living is Home for the Holidays

CARTERSVILLE, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / Cedar Communities is proud to announce the winner of its annual Model Room Contest, Home for the Holidays: a beautifully designed senior living suite at Brookside Cartersville.

Located just minutes from downtown Cartersville, Brookside Cartersville is a modern personal care home that truly feels like home. "When we design a space, we think about the people who will live here - their routines, their memories, and the feeling we want them to have when they walk through the door," said Lacy Green, Administrator of Brookside Cartersville. "This room was created to feel comfortable, festive, and personal, so future residents can picture their own day-to-day lives here."

From the moment you walk through the front doors of Brookside Cartersville, it's clear this is a special place. With soaring cathedral ceilings and a cozy central fireplace welcoming you in, the community offers warmth, comfort, and a sense of belonging right away.

That feeling of "home" is what Brookside Cartersville is all about - and it's what makes this community so meaningful for the residents who live there every day.

Many of Brookside's senior living suites feature fully enclosed porches, along with new wood laminate flooring and convenient kitchenettes in every suite. These thoughtful details allow residents to feel settled, comfortable, and independent in a space that is truly their own.

Brookside Cartersville was selected for this honor in recognition of the care, creativity, and attention to detail shown in the winning suite. The community's administrator thoughtfully designed the room to feel warm, inviting, and festive, while still allowing future residents to picture their own furniture, memories, and traditions in the space. In the words of one of our happy resident's "I like how this room feels. It's cozy, it's familiar, and it reminds me of home during the holidays. So pretty."

One look at the suite, and the Christmas spirit could be felt throughout the community - a reminder of how meaningful a thoughtfully designed space can be.

Cedar Communities is proud to share this special room not only with those who tour, live, and visit Brookside Cartersville, but with the greater Cartersville community as well.

For anyone exploring senior living options for themselves or a loved one, Brookside Cartersville continues to be a place where comfort, care, and a true sense of home come together.

