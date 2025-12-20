Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2025) - Pure Energy Minerals Limited (TSXV: PE) (OTCQB: PEMIF) ("Pure Energy" or "the Company") announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on December 19, 2025, including the appointment of William Morton to the Board of Directors of the Company.

All resolutions presented to the Shareholders were approved. Each of the resolutions are explained in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting. It is available for reference on the Company's website pureenergyminerals.com.

A total of 10,700,467 common shares, representing approximately 31.50% of the Company's outstanding common shares, were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of:

Reappointing Baker Tilly WM LLP as auditors of the Company;

Setting the number of directors at five, with the following five nominees elected as directors: Marceau Schlumberger, Daniel Barnosky, Yuwei Hong, Cameron Hosie and William Morton; and

Approving the Company's new Long-Term Incentive Plan.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support," commented William Morton, President and CEO.

About Pure Energy

Pure Energy Minerals is a lithium resource company that has consolidated a land position at its Clayton Valley Project in the Clayton Valley of central Nevada for the exploration and development of lithium resources. The Company entered into an Earn-In Agreement with Schlumberger Technology Corp., a subsidiary of SLB (formerly Schlumberger Limited), dated May 1, 2019 whereby the Company has granted SLB an option, in favour of SLB, to acquire all of the Company's interests in the Clayton Valley Project.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"William Morton"

President and CEO, Pure Energy Minerals Limited

Source: Pure Energy Minerals Ltd.