Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 20.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JP3Y | ISIN: CA92025V1094 | Ticker-Symbol: KEQ0
Stuttgart
19.12.25 | 18:02
0,063 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VALORE METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALORE METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0500,08310:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.12.2025 23:18 Uhr
4 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ValOre Metals Corp. Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre" or the "Company"); (TSX- V: VO; OTCQB: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0) today announced the voting results of its recent annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM"), which was held on December 18, 2025.

Shareholders approved setting the size of the Board at five, including the election of each director nominee. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee# Voted For%Voted For# Votes Withheld% Votes Withheld
Nicholas Smart81,395,71299.32%560,3450.68%
James Paterson81,345,65699.26%610,4010.74%
Dale Wallster80,591,75798.34%1,364,3001.66%
Garth Kirkham81,395,71299.32%560,3450.68%
Darren Klinck81,395,71299.32%560,3450.68%

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Company by 99.92% of votes for, and the New Equity Incentive Plan as described in the Company's Information Circular was approved by 95.68% of votes.

Subsequent to the meeting, the Board of Directors re- confirmed the following committees, all of which are comprised of independent directors:

  • Audit Committee: Dale Wallster (Chair), Darren Klinck, Garth Kirkham
  • Compensation Committee: Garth Kirkham (Chair), Dale Wallster, Darren Klinck
  • Corporate Governance Committee: Darren Klinck (Chair), Garth Kirkham, Dale Wallster

About ValOre

ValOre Metals Corp. is a Canadian company with a team aiming to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration and innovation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"James R. Paterson"
James R. Paterson, Chairman

ValOre Metals Corp.

For further information about ValOre Metals Corp., or this news release, please visit our website at www.valoremetals.com or contact Investor Relations at 778-819-4484, or by email at contact@valoremetals.com.

ValOre Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: http://www.discoverygroup.ca/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.