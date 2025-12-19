Hypercharge Networks Corp.: Hypercharge Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer and Peterson Capital Engagement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC- OTC: HCNWF- FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider and network operator, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Koch as Chief Operating Officer.

As Head of Growth & Partnerships, Mr. Koch has played a foundational role in building Hypercharge's sales engine, customer onboarding, and fulfillment capabilities. In his new role as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Koch will oversee sales, fulfillment, and professional services, while expanding his focus on growth across Eastern Canada and the United States, advancing large strategic partnerships, and strengthening delivery at scale as the company continues to grow.

Mr. Koch brings more than 20 years of senior sales and commercial leadership experience to Hypercharge. Throughout his career, Mr. Koch has recruited and led high-performing teams, consistently delivering strong outcomes for customers and sustainable growth for the business.

"Chris has been instrumental in shaping Hypercharge from the very beginning, building the sales organization and developed many of the strategic partnerships that have contributed to our growth," said David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge. "His deep understanding of our customers, our partners, and our execution model positions him well to lead operations as we continue scaling across North America. This appointment strengthens our leadership team and supports our next phase of growth."

Investor Relations Agreement with Peterson Capital

The Company is also announcing, effective January 12, 2026, it has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Agreement") with Grignan Holdings Ltd. dba Peterson Capital ("Peterson Capital") to provide investor relations services in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and other applicable legislation.

Peterson Capital, based in Edmonton, Alberta, is one of Canada's leading capital markets advisory and communications firms. It specializes in connecting high growth companies to its extensive network of retail Investment Advisors in Canada as well as family offices and funds in Europe.

Neither Peterson nor any of its principals currently own, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company, but may purchase securities in the Company from time to time for investment purposes, and Peterson and its principals are at arm's length from the Company.

Under the Agreement, Peterson Capital will assist the Company with investor outreach and marketing initiatives, including introductions to potential investor groups, participation in the Consultant's 2026 conference events, and a virtual corporate update call in 2026. Peterson Capital will also support corporate structure and financing strategies, assist with the development of corporate presentation materials, and disseminate Company-approved information to increase public awareness, in accordance with applicable securities regulations.

The Agreement has a term of twelve months, includes consultant fees of CAD$100,000, which will be paid in 2 installments, and is subject to the approval of the TSXV. The Company will pay such fees from its working capital.

In connection with the appointment of Peterson Capital, the Company has also approved a grant of 500,000 stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan. The Options are exercisable at the closing price of $0.10, for a term of 36 months, and are to vest as to 25% every 3 months.

LIFE Offering Clarification

Further to the Company's news release dated November 5, 2025, announcing the completion of its brokered private placement of units (the "Offering"), Hypercharge paid FMI Securities Inc. (the "Agent") and other finders an aggregate cash commission totaling $203,100 and issued an aggregate of 2,031,000 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit consisting of a common share and one half of one share purchase warrant at a price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

