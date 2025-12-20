Intercont (Cayman) Limited Receives Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercont (Cayman) Limited ("NCT", the "Company", or "we") (NASDAQ: NCT), a global carbon-neutral shipping company, today announced that, on December 15, 2025, the Company received a notification letter (the "Notification Letter") from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), notifying the Company that it is currently not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Notification Letter is based upon the fact that the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") was below $1.00 per share for a period of 30 consecutive business days from October 31, 2025 to December 12, 2025.

This press release is issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification. The Notification Letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's Ordinary Shares, which will continue to trade uninterrupted on Nasdaq under the ticker "NCT".

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until June 15, 2026 (the "Compliance Period"), to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. If at any time during the Compliance Period, the closing bid price per share of the Company's Ordinary Shares is at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement by June 15, 2026, the Company may be eligible for additional time of grace period. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, including by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

About Intercont (Cayman) Limited

Intercont (Cayman) Limited is a global shipping enterprise with plans for seaborne pulping operations. Under a visionary management team, Intercont is dedicated to providing customers with efficient and environmentally friendly transportation solutions through innovative business models and technology. For more information, please visit: https://www.intercontcayman.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Contact information:

investorrelations@intercontcayman.com

+852-3848-1720