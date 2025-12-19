cbdMD, Inc.: cbdMD Reports Third Consecutive Year of Operating Improvement, Strengthens Balance Sheet, and Regains NYSE American Continued Listing Compliance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD), one of the nation's leading and most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies, and operator of the leading CBD brands cbdMD and Paw CBD, along with hemp derived THC beverage line Herbal Oasis today announced our financial results for the full fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.

For fiscal year 2025, cbdMD delivered its third consecutive year of operational and financial improvement, reflecting disciplined cost management, focused execution, and continued investment in quality and science.

The Company reported a loss from operations of $2.1 million, representing a $1.2 million year-over-year improvement from a $3.3 million operating loss in fiscal 2024. As a result of balance-sheet actions completed during the year, including the conversion of Series A preferred equity, net book value improved from under $2.0 million to approximately $7.2 million at year-end. The Company took further steps this week to strengthen its balance sheet and raised an additional $2.25 million in gross proceeds from the sale of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock. Management believes the current capital structure provides flexibility to support growth initiatives and opportunities ahead in 2026.

"Fiscal 2025 marked an important inflection point for cbdMD as we delivered our third straight year of operating improvement while completing several foundational balance-sheet and compliance milestones," said Ronan Kennedy, CEO and CFO of cbdMD. "We believe our performance during the September quarter compared favorably with many of our public peers and reflects the early impact of strategic changes we made to our sales and marketing organization."

"Our core cbdMD business continues to gain traction, and our Herbal Oasis team is seeing consistent month-over-month improvement in case sell-through across key markets as distribution expands throughout the Southeast. Importantly, we have paired this commercial momentum with a disciplined approach to capital allocation and balance-sheet management."

"As federal policy discussions continue to evolve around cannabinoids and hemp-derived products, cbdMD remains focused on operating at the highest standards of safety, quality, and scientific rigor," Kennedy continued. "Since our founding, we have invested millions of dollars in GMP manufacturing, product testing, and compliance systems to ensure our products meet or exceed applicable regulatory expectations."

"We are very encouraged by the White House's executive order on Thursday. We believe decriminalization will allow significant investment to further prove the benefits of cannabinoids. Since our formation, we have invested millions to ensure we provide safe, effective cannabinoid products that meet high-GMP quality standards. What makes us most excited are the statements around Medicare supporting the reimbursement of full spectrum hemp for seniors. This gives us confidence the regulators will figure out how to rework the language in Novembers' H.R. 5371 to more palatable language. There are over 60 million seniors on Medicaid who have the potential to become regular consumers to our core market.

"We believe increasing regulatory clarity will encourage additional research and institutional investment across the category. With our long-standing emphasis on THC-free and broad-spectrum CBD formulations, as well as our experience responsibly operating in hemp-derived THC beverages, cbdMD is well positioned to adapt as regulatory frameworks mature."

"With a stronger balance sheet, restored exchange compliance, improving operations, and a disciplined approach to growth, we believe cbdMD enters calendar 2026 in a materially stronger position," Kennedy concluded. "Our focus remains on executing responsibly, investing in science and quality, and creating long-term value for shareholders."

Highlights for Fiscal 2025 and Notable Business Updates

Herbal Oasis expanded into Texas through a distribution partnership with Morales Beverage Group. The brand now has established distribution in North Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, and Minnesota, with the ability to ship directly to additional states where permitted.

At the end of September 2025, cbdMD completed $1.7 million in Series B Convertible Preferred equity financing, generating $1.5 million in net proceeds to support working capital and strengthen net book value.

The NYSE American formally notified the Company in a letter dated December 5, 2025, confirming that cbdMD has resolved all deficiencies related to Sections 1003(a)(i) and (ii) of the NYSE American Company Guide.

On December 18, 2025 cbdMD closed a $2.25 million Series C Convertible Preferred equity financing, generating $2.2 million in net proceeds from the sale of 1,000,000 shares of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock which have rights and preferences substantially the same as the Company's outstanding Series B Preferred Stock and are initially convertible at $2.25 per share, to further enhance equity and liquidity.

On December 15 2025, as amended December 18, 2025, the Company entered into a $20 million equity line of credit, providing cbdMD with a potential flexible and efficient mechanism to access capital under favorable market conditions. The ELOC is subject to an S-1 registration statement to be filed by the Company and SEC review.

Financial Highlights from our Fiscal Year 2025:

Net sales totaled $19.1 million in fiscal 2025 compared to $19.5 million in fiscal 2024.

Our gross profit for the year was flat at 62% in fiscal 2025 compared to 62% in fiscal 2024.

Our loss from operations was $2.1 million in fiscal 2025 as compared to a loss of $3.3 million in fiscal 2024.

Our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss from operations in fiscal 2025 was approximately $0.9 compared to our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from operations in fiscal 2024 of approximately $1.6. million.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for fiscal 2025 was approximately $4.3 million or $0.51 per share as compared to a net loss for fiscal 2024 of approximately $7.7 million, or $14.29 per share. The improvement in fiscal 2025 was principally attributable to ongoing management's efforts on improving profitability.

At September 30, 2025, we had $2.3 million in cash on hand and working capital of approximately $3.4 million as compared to $2.4 million of cash and approximately negative $2.2 million of working capital (which includes $4.7 million of accrued Series A dividend payments) at September 30, 2024.

We reported direct to consumer (DTC) net sales of $14.7 million or 77% of total net sales in fiscal 2025, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 6% from fiscal 2024.

Pursuant to the disclosure requirements of the NYSE American Company Guide Section 610(b), cbdMD is reporting that its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 18, 2025, contains an audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that includes an explanatory paragraph related to cbdMD's ability to continue as a going concern. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to cbdMD's financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced THC-free1 CBD products and an array of Farm Act compliant Delta 9 products. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes veterinarian-formulated products and our ATRx brand features functional mushroom products. In addition, we operate Herbal Oasis, a premium, award winning THC-infused social seltzer that blends cannabinoids and nootropic mushrooms to deliver a fast-acting, functional beverage made for presence and connection. With an alcohol-free formula and wellness-forward ingredients, Oasis invites a better way to drink-one rooted in clarity, balance, and joy. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD and Full Spectrum products as well as our other brands, please visit www.cbdmd.com, www.pawcbd.com, ATRxlabs.com, or Herbaloasis.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD's products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements, including but not limited to expectations on our ability to continue as a going concern, increasing our revenues, continued cost reductions, potential need for additional working capital, evolving regulatory and legal requirements and potential changes in federal law and federal and state oversight of CBD, continued listing on the NYSE American, future profitability, development and sales of new products, and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 19, 2025, and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical methods.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes a financial measure that excludes the impact of certain items and therefore has not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). cbdMD, Inc. has included adjusted loss from operations because management uses this measure to assess operating performance in order to highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The adjusted operating loss has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net loss from operations as an indicator of our operating performance. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure, as presented by cbdMD, Inc., may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. cbdMD, Inc. has attached to this press release a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

cbdMD, INC.















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2024





























































September 30,

September 30,











2025

2024

Assets



















































Cash and cash equivalents







$ 2,261,242

$ 2,452,553

Accounts receivable, net







1,040,887

983,910

Inventory, net







2,732,127

2,365,187

Inventory prepaid







214,795

159,006

Prepaid sponsorship







25,231

21,754

Prepaid expenses and other current assets







277,147

406,674

Total current assets







6,551,429

6,389,084



















Other assets:















Property and equipment, net







277,377

454,268

Operating lease assets







703,934

85,817

Deposits for facilities







62,708

62,708

Intangible assets, net







2,124,502

2,889,580

Investment in other securities, noncurrent







700,000

700,000

Total other assets







3,868,521

4,192,373



















Total assets







$ 10,419,950

$ 10,581,457

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

































SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2024















(continued)





























































September 30,

September 30,











2025

2024

Liabilities and shareholders' equity



























Current liabilities:













Accounts payable





$ 1,173,642

$ 1,541,108

Accrued expenses





735,672

632,674

Accrued dividends







-

4,671,000

Deferred revenue







506,289

503,254

Operating leases - current portion







778,240

98,696

Convertible notes, at fair value







-

1,171,308

Total current liabilities



3,193,843

8,618,040



















Long term liabilities:









Operating leases - long term portion

-

-

Total long term liabilities

-

-













Total liabilities

3,193,843

8,618,040



















cbdMD, Inc. shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock, authorized 50,000,000W shares, $0.001















par value, 1,700,000 and 5,000,000 shares issued and outstanding,

respectively







1,700

5,000 Common stock, authorized 150,000,000 shares, $0.001















par value, 8,917,054 and 492,383 shares issued and outstanding,

respectively







8,917

492 Additional paid in capital







186,650,640

184,033,012

Comprehensive other expense







-

(7,189)

Accumulated deficit







(179,435,150)

(182,067,898)

Total cbdMD, Inc. shareholders' equity







7,226,107

1,963,417

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 10,419,950

$ 10,581,457



cbdMD, INC.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 and 2024



















































September 30,

September 30,











2025

2024



















Gross Sales







$ 19,190,678

$ 19,922,319

Allowances







(210)

(440,152)

Total Net Sales







19,190,468

19,482,167

Cost of sales







7,222,213

7,486,626

Gross Profit







11,968,255

11,995,541



















Operating expenses







14,130,845

15,310,951

Loss from operations







(2,162,590)

(3,315,410)

Decrease of contingent liability







-

74,580

Decrease (increase) in fair value of convertible debt







87,380

(429,789)

Interest expense (income)







34,308

(29,507)

Loss before provision for income taxes







(2,040,902)

(3,700,126)



















Net (loss) income







(2,040,902)

(3,700,126)



















Preferred dividends







2,334,501

4,004,001



















Net Loss attributable to cbdMD, Inc. common shareholders







$ (4,375,403)

$ (7,704,127)



















Net Loss per share:















Basic and diluted earnings per share







$ (1.09)

$ (14.29)

Weighted average number of shares Basic and Diluted:







4,022,629

539,069











cbdMD, INC.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 and 2024























































































September 30,

September 30,











2025

2025



















Net (Loss)







$ (2,040,902)

$ (3,700,126)

Comprehensive (Loss) income







(2,040,902)

(3,700,126)



















Other Comprehensive income (loss)







$ 7,189

$ (7,189)

Preferred dividends







(2,334,501)

(4,004,001)

Comprehensive Loss attributable to cbdMD, inc. common shareholders







$ (4,368,214)

$ (7,711,316)





















cbdMD, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 and 2024





















September 30,

September 30,







2025

2024















Cash flows from operating activities:











Net Loss



$ (2,040,902)

$ (3,700,126)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net











cash used by operating activities:











Stock based compensation



-

5,015

Restricted stock expense



14,121

11,885

Issuance of stock for services



86,657

-

Inventory and materials impairment



365,979

921,314

Intangibles amortization



765,078

697,510

Depreciation



361,063

452,326

Credit losses



382,588

54,322

Decrease in contingent liability



-

(74,580)

Increase in fair value of convertible debt



(87,380)

429,789

Gain on termination of operating lease asset



-

696,280

Amortization of operating lease asset



669,781

670,621

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(439,565)

177,858

Deposits



-

76,000

Inventory



(732,919)

766,472

Prepaid inventory



(55,789)

23,670

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



126,051

396,311

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(261,883)

(1,124,141)

Operating lease liability



(608,354)

(1,151,326)

Deferred revenue / customer deposits



3,099

318,008

Cash flows from operating activities



(1,452,375)

(352,792)















Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchase of intangible assets



-

(100,000)

Purchase of property and equipment



(184,172)

(190,015)

Cash flows from investing activities



(184,172)

(290,015)















Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from issuance of common stock



-

50,001

Note payable







1,247,499

Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock



1,445,236

-

Cash flows from financing activities



1,445,236

1,297,500

Net increase (decrease) in cash



(191,311)

654,693

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



2,452,553

1,797,860

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period



$ 2,261,242

$ 2,452,553











































Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:

















2025

2024















Cash paid for interest



$ -

$ 74,638















Non-cash financing/investing activities:











Issuance of shares for conversion of debt and accrued interest



$ 1,079,639

$ 515,601

Change in lease asset related to extinguishment of HQ lease and new

warehouse lease



$ (1,723,544)

$ -

Issuance of shares for intangible asset



$ -

$ 40,725

Conversion accrued preferred dividends to common stock



$ 7,008,151

$ -

Preferred dividends accrued but not paid



$ 2,334,501

$ 4,004,001

















cbdMD, Inc.









SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION









FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 and 2024









(unaudited)





































































Three Months Ended September 30,

Year Ended September 30,







2025

2024

2025

2024























Revenue



$ 4,720,770

$ 4,556,367

$ 19,140,468

$19,482,167

Gross profit



2,777,135

$ 2,453,803

$ 11,968,255

$11,995,541

Gross margin



58.8 %

53.9 %

62.4 %

61.6 %

Operating Expenses



3,461,458

$ 2,770,356

$ 14,130,845

$15,310,951

Operating loss from operations



(684,323)

$ (316,553)

$ (2,162,590)

$ (3,315,410)

Corporate overhead operating expense (1)



399,501

$ 462,068

$ 1,816,563

$ 1,978,953

Non-GAAP adjusted (loss) income from operations



$ (284,822)

$ 145,515

$ (346,027)

$ (1,336,457)













































GAAP loss from operations



$ (684,323)

$ (316,553)

$ (2,162,590)

$ (3,315,410)

Adjustments:



















Depreciation & Amortization



262,065

287,783

1,126,141

1,149,836

Employee and director stock compensation (2)



7,754

5,881

13,595

43,688

Inventory adjustment (3)



113,008

588,160

113,008

588,160

Non-cash expense incurred as a credit (4)



-

-

-

439,926

Non-cash accelerated amortization of expense related to terminated IT

contracts



-

-

-

72,101

Termination of HQ lease



-

(696,280)

-

(696,280)

Mergers and acquisitions expense



-

-

-

125,838

Non-GAAP adjusted loss from operations



$ (301,496)

$ (131,009)

$ (909,846)

$ (1,592,141)























Public Company Costs



















Staff related expense



70,698

119,975

310,647

288,602

Accounting/legal expense



103,532

125,874

524,352

710,188

Professional outside services



41,496

73,843

291,455

310,448

Business insurance



176,021

136,495

676,514

626,027

Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations, excluding public

company costs



$ 90,251

$ 325,178

$ 893,122

$ 343,124













































(1) Represents corporate overhead operating expenses



















(2) Represents non-cash expense related to options, warrants, restricted stock expenses that have been amortized during the period





(3) Represents an operating expense related to inventory loss related to regulatory changes impacting labels and packaging and obsolete/expired inventory.

(4) Represents non-cash expense incurred as a credit provided to GNC to replace expired product.















