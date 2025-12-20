7-Eleven, Inc. Announces Retirement of CEO Joe DePinto After More Than 20 Years of Service

Stan Reynolds and Doug Rosencrans appointed Interim Co-CEOs

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. (SEI) today announced that Joe DePinto, who has served as CEO of 7-Eleven, Inc. for more than twenty years, will retire from his position, effective as of the end of this year. Stanley (Stan) Reynolds, currently President of SEI, and Douglas (Doug) Rosencrans, currently Executive Vice President & COO of SEI have been appointed Interim Co-CEOs of SEI as of the same date and will serve in this capacity until a successor to Mr. DePinto is appointed. SEI is the North American convenience store business of Seven & I Holdings (7&i).

The Board of Directors of the Group, with the assistance of a globally recognized executive search firm, is engaged in a comprehensive process to identify a successor to Mr. DePinto.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Joe for his more than two decades of dedicated service and wish him well in the future. As CEO of SEI, he has led the significant expansion of the Group's International and U.S. store network and its digital and logistics transformation, helping grow 7-Eleven into the world's largest convenience store chain," said Stephen Hayes Dacus, President and CEO of the Group.

Mr. Dacus added, "Our Group is currently moving forward with a series of transformational leadership, capital, and business initiatives to enhance our performance, ensure disciplined stewardship of resources, and drive corporate and shareholder value creation. We strive to find, through a thorough selection process, the right person who can lead SEI and help us work even more closely together as one Group. Our goal is to further advance our transformation efforts, unlock SEI's full potential, redefine convenience, and bring the 7-Eleven experience to even more customers across the North American market."

Mr. DePinto commented, "Serving as 7-Eleven's CEO for the past 20 years and working alongside such an incredibly talented team has been the honor of my professional life. I want to sincerely thank all our Franchise Owners, company team members and business partners for their extraordinary commitment to 7-Eleven over the years. I'm grateful to all who have supported 7-Eleven and me the past two decades and helped grow this brand and our business into what it is today."

About Stan Reynolds

Stan Reynolds has been President of SEI since 2023. In this role, he is responsible for finance, accounting, tax, mergers and acquisitions, strategy and transformation, construction and facilities management, shared services, real estate, procurement, information technology and the Speedway integration.

Prior to that, Stan served as Chief Financial Officer since 2005, and previously held positions as Vice President and Treasurer, Assistant Treasurer and Manager of Corporate Finance. He joined SEI in 1997. Before joining SEI, Stan was Vice President, Corporate Banking at NationsBank and previously worked as a Staff Accountant at Ernst & Whinney.

Stan is a board member of 7-Eleven, Inc., 7-Eleven International and the National Association of Convenience Stores. He has previously served on the boards of The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE), the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and The North Texas Food Bank. Stan received a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Vanderbilt University and a bachelor's degree with summa cum laude honors from Henderson State University.

About Doug Rosencrans

Doug Rosencrans has been the Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer for SEI since 2022. He is responsible for developing, implementing and maintaining strategic plans to support store growth and overall profitability for over 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Prior to that, Doug served as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations. He has held several other leadership roles including Vice President and General Manager of Canada, Zone Vice President and Vice President of Fuel Operations. Doug joined SEI in 2010. Prior to SEI, Doug served in leadership and supporting roles at Mobil Oil Corporation and ExxonMobil Corporation in fleet operations, category management, field merchandising, retail fuel pricing and retail operations, and global strategy.

Doug holds a bachelor's degree in finance and management from Texas A&M University and is a graduate of the Executive Master of Business Administration program at Southern Methodist University.

