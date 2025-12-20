ViaHonest Introduces a Next-Generation RWA Marketplace for Authentic Physical Goods

ViaHonest, a top-notch platform, has unleashed digital certificates of authenticity, tamper-proof item identifiers, and a transparent 2.5% commission, setting a new standard of trust and transparency in U.S. e-commerce.?

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 20, 2025 / With the latest progress, ViaHonest introduces a blockchain-secured RWA marketplace for authentic physical goods and sets new standards of transparency in U.S e-commerce.?

Officially launching in the United States, the ViaHonest platform redefines how physical goods are authenticated and traded online: every product receives a blockchain-secured digital certificate directly linked to the physical item itself. With its holistic approach, the platform aims to solve some of the biggest challenges in e-commerce today: counterfeits, scams, and an overall lack of trust between buyers and sellers.

According to OECD and EUIPO, the global counterfeit goods market exceeds $1.7 trillion annually. From luxury fashion and streetwear to art pieces and limited collectibles, buyers face constant risks across traditional marketplaces. Existing platforms rely on outdated verification tools: photos, reviews, and subjective reputation.

By embedding trust, ViaHonest introduces a new technical standard. Every product listed on ViaHonest has a unique digital identity, an authenticity and ownership stored on-chain. With a robust identification process, the product can be confirmed through its QR code. The platform prioritizes secure resale with full provenance transparency. In addition, the platform creates a new level of digital trust for physical goods.

ViaHonest operates on a simple model, making it substantially more attractive for brands, creators, and resellers. The platform provides digital certificates of authenticity, tamper-proof product identifiers, secure escrow payment flow, integrated Onramp to buy crypto in three steps, automatic shipping label generation across the U.S., and verified resale with transparent ownership history. Moreover, the platform eliminates the core risks faced on eBay, Etsy, Depop, and Facebook Marketplace.

"Buyers deserve to know what they're purchasing, and sellers deserve fair conditions." says Roman Shkapov, Founder of ViaHonest. "A digital certificate of authenticity makes physical goods verifiable and safe. This is what the future of e-commerce looks like."

Furthermore, ViaHonest is now available across the United States. Sellers can list products immediately, and buyers can discover authentic goods with complete provenance transparency. Start selling and earning from authentic, verified products today on the RWA marketplace.

About ViaHonest:

ViaHonest, a leading next-generation Web3 marketplace where every item comes with verified digital authenticity, and every transaction is secure and transparent. Additionally, the platform empowers creators, brands, and makers to build trust with their audiences by protecting their products from counterfeits and proving their originality.

