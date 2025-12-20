Abu Dhabi Gaming: Abu Dhabi to Host 2026 Gran Turismo World Series Opener for the First Time in the Middle East

The iconic Yas Marina Circuit included in Gran Turismo 7, for PlayStation 4 and 5, offering global players the chance to explore and race the emirate's flagship track

Announcement made during the Gran Turismo World Series 2025 World Finals in Fukuoka, Japan

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the Middle East, Abu Dhabi will host the Gran Turismo World Series 2026 opening event, scheduled for 28th of March 2026 at the Space42 Arena. The landmark event will bring together the world's top Gran Turismo drivers to compete in an elite live championship, engaging fans in the emirate and highlighting Abu Dhabi's esports capabilities to millions worldwide.

The announcement was made during the Gran Turismo World Series 2025 World Finals at the Fukuoka International Congress Centre in Japan, where H.E. Saeed Al Fazari, Executive Director of Strategic Affairs at the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), took the stage to share the news.

The Gran Turismo World Series 2026 opening event is organised by Polyphony Digital Inc, a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment, the developer and publisher of the Gran Turismo series, and Abu Dhabi Gaming, an initiative led by DCT Abu Dhabi that coordinates efforts to transform the emirate into a global gaming hub.

H.E. Al Fazari said: "Hosting the Gran Turismo World Series opener is a proud moment for Abu Dhabi and the wider MENA region, reflecting our ambition to be a destination where possibilities are limitless. It marks a significant milestone for our esports and motorsport sectors, bringing elite global competition to the emirate and showcasing Abu Dhabi's proven capability to deliver world-leading esports and motorsport experiences. Abu Dhabi continues to offer a secure, future-ready environment for businesses, investors and talent, supporting our vision to become a global hub for innovation, entertainment, gaming and motorsport."

The Gran Turismo World Series is an annual competition to determine the world's best Gran Turismo player, comprising online qualifiers open to all players and live World Series events in which top racers travel to iconic destinations worldwide to compete.

Kazunori Yamauchi, Gran Turismo series producer., said: "We are thrilled to see Abu Dhabi host the 2026 Gran Turismo World Series opener in March 2026, marking the first time the event will be held in the Middle East. This is a historic milestone for our championship and a testament to the region's growing presence in global motorsport and esports. Additionally, we are delighted that Yas Marina Circuit, one of the world's most distinctive motorsport venues, is now available in Gran Turismo 7. Our aim has always been to connect players with the thrill and heritage of racing, and Yas Marina offers a unique experience that will resonate with motorsport fans and the gaming community worldwide."

The Yas Marina Circuit's inclusion in Gran Turismo 7 further extends Abu Dhabi's motorsport legacy into the digital arena, creating new opportunities for global audiences to connect with the emirate's culture of competitive excellence.

"This announcement marks an exciting moment for motorsports and esports fans in this region and the world, and positions Abu Dhabi Gaming at the forefront of the global sim racing conversation, reflecting our role as a connector of world-class partners and opportunities," said Marcos Muller-Habig, Sector Enablement Director at Abu Dhabi Gaming. "As we continue to drive the emirate's vision to become a premier global destination and a leading hub for the gaming and esports industries, events like the Gran Turismo World Series 2026 become catalysts for growth and a key milestone in our journey to build an ecosystem that empowers talent, attracts partnerships and accelerates business development."

Gran Turismo, developed by Polyphony Digital Inc., a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment, is regarded as one of the most visually and dynamically accurate driving simulators available, recently surpassing 100 million sales of the series.



