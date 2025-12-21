Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2025) - National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) ("James Hardie" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased James Hardie common stock and American Depositary Shares during the period of May 20, 2025 through August 18, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased James Hardie securities during the Class Period may, no later than December 23, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

James Hardie is a global building materials company specializing in fiber cement products with headquarters in Dublin, Ireland.

The lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, James Hardie overstated demand in its North American Fiber Cement segment and downplayed distributor destocking that had begun months earlier. On August 19, 2025, when the Company later reported a 12% drop in segment sales, its stock price declined by more than 34%, resulting in substantial investor losses.

If you are a James Hardie investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

