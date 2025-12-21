Robex Resources Inc.: Robex Pours First Gold at Kiniéro on Schedule and Budget

Highlights:

Gold bar weighing 2.64 kilograms (85 oz) poured in the first smelt on site at the Kiniéro Gold Project, Guinea.

First gold delivered on schedule and within budget.

Nearly 5 million hours worked without a Lost Time Injury (LTI).

Ramp-up progressing smoothly; plant achieving recoveries in line with expectations.

Kiniéro plant expected to reach nameplate capacity in early Q1 CY2026.

Open-pit mining ramping up from South Sabali starter pit, with ore stockpiles continuing to build on the ROM pad.

Matthew Wilcox appointed Managing Director & CEO in May 2024; construction team mobilised July 2024. Construction completed in 17 months-the team's sixth successful build in 15 years, all delivered on time and on budget.

Robex secures exclusive option to buy back and fully extinguish the Mansounia royalties.

Kiniéro becomes Robex's second producing asset, alongside Nampala in Mali (guidance of 46,000 to 48,000 oz/year).

Successful delivery of Kiniéro by the Robex team underscores the compelling rationale for the proposed merger with Predictive Discovery ahead of construction of its Bankan Gold Project, Guinea, located within 25km of Kiniéro.

The proposed merger will create West Africa's next tier-1 gold mining hub, combining Kiniéro and Bankan with projected 400koz+ annual production by 2029 and combined resources of ~9.5Moz Au.









Figure 1: Robex construction team with Managing Director & CEO Matthew Wilcox and Chief Financial Officer Alain William celebrating the first gold pour at Kiniero.

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West African gold producer and developer Robex Resources Inc ("Robex" or the "Company") (ASX: RXR | TSX-V: RBX) is pleased to report it has poured first gold on schedule and within budget at its Kiniéro Gold Project ("Kiniéro") in Guinea, West Africa.

Robex's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Wilcox said:

"This is a major milestone for Robex, and every member of our team should be proud of what we have accomplished together at Kiniéro. Completing construction and commencing gold production is the culmination of 17 months of dedication and hard work, delivered safely and responsibly with nearly 5 million hours worked without a lost time injury.

Pouring first gold at Kiniéro reflects the calibre of our people, the strength of our execution and is the sixth successful build in the last 15 years by this construction team, all on time and on budget. This exceptional track record, combined with recent Guinea construction experience, gives us absolute confidence that this is the best team in the industry right now to bring Bankan into production and deliver another world-class West African gold project.

We are looking forward to completing our merger with Predictive, and the combined company is positioned to become West Africa's next mid-tier gold producer and establish a tier-1 gold mining hub in Guinea."

Operational Update

Commissioning activities at Kiniéro's processing plant are progressing in line with expectations. Mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation systems are performing to design specifications.

Ore delivery to the mill commenced earlier this month, and the plant is achieving recoveries consistent with feasibility study assumptions.

Open-pit mining has ramped up at the South Sabali starter pit, with drilling and blasting underway and ore stockpiles building on the ROM pad.

These activities will support a smooth transition to commercial production, targeted for Q1 CY2026.





Figure 2: Aerial View of the Kiniéro Gold Project - Ore Delivered to Train A CIL Tanks

Operational Activities at the Kiniéro Gold Project:





Figure 3: Haulage Operations at Kiniéro Site







Figure 4: Ore Feed to Saprolite Crusher







Figure 5: First Ore Processed through Saprolite Crusher





Figure 6: Material Delivered to the Mill Circuit







Figure 7: Train A CIL Tanks Gold Processing







Figure 8: Water Treatment Facility

Mansounia Royalty Buyback - Penta Goldfields Company

Robex has secured an exclusive option to buy back and extinguish the Mansounia royalty, which currently stands at:

3% NSR for the first 150,000 oz of gold produced from the Mansounia exploitation permits,

3.25% NSR for 150,000-300,000 oz,

3.5% NSR for production above 300,000 oz.



Under the executed agreement:

Robex paid a US$1 million non-refundable option fee.

Upon exercise, Robex will pay US$5 million in cash plus US$15 million in equity to fully extinguish the royalty.

Oragem Royalty

In addition, Robex has secured an exclusive option to buy back and extinguish the Oragem Royalty, which currently stands at 0.5% NSR from the Mansounia permit.

Robex has paid a non-refundable option fee of US$250,000. Upon exercise of the option, Robex will pay US$3.5 million in cash to fully extinguish the Oragem Royalty.

Conditions precedent

The options to buy back and extinguish the Mansounia Royalties are subject to conditions precedent, notably the grant of Mansounia exploitation permits, and will remain valid until the Permit Long Stop Date (10 years from execution).

This announcement was approved by the Managing Director.

Robex Resources Inc.

Matthew Wilcox, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Alain William, Chief Financial Officer

ABOUT ROBEX RESOURCES INC.

Robex Resources is a Canadian gold mining company listed on the TSX-V and ASX, and headquartered in Quebec, Canada. Robex's material properties consist of the Nampala Project in Mali and the Kiniero Project in Guinea.

Not an Offer

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Forward-looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "Forward-looking Information"). These include statements regarding future outlook and anticipated events, such as the consummation and timing of the Transaction and the satisfaction of the closing conditions under the Arrangement Agreement; the timing of the Meeting and of the Revised Proxy Deadline and Revised CDI VIF Deadline; the filing and delivery of the Addendum, press release and any other ancillary materials; pro forma ownership of the Combined Company; and future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address circumstances, events, activities or developments that could or may or will occur are Forward-looking Information. Forward-looking Information is generally identified by the use of words like "will", "create", "enhance", "improve", "potential", "expect", "upside", "growth", "estimate", "anticipate" and similar expressions and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", or "should", or the negative or grammatical variations of such terms, are intended to identify Forward-looking Information. Although Robex believes that the expectations reflected in the Forward-looking Information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on Forward- looking Information since no assurance can be provided that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking Information is based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or good faith belief of the officers and directors of Robex as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the Forward-looking Information. Forward-looking Information involves numerous risks and uncertainties. Such factors may include, but are not limited to, risks related to the closing of the Arrangement, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks (including, but not limited to, in Guinea, Ivory Coast, Mali and West Africa more broadly), changes to the legal and regulatory framework within which Robex operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation, as well as the risks identified in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Robex's most recently filed Annual Information Form which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking Information is designed to help readers understand Robex' views as of that time with respect to future events and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, Robex assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any Forward-looking Information contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the Forward-looking Information. If Robex updates any Forward-looking Information, no inference should be drawn that Robex will make additional updates with respect to such or other Forward-looking Information. All Forward-Looking Information contained in this announcement is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

JORC CODE AND CIM DEFINITION STANDARDS

The term "Ore Reserve" defined by the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves prepared by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia ("JORC Code") is equivalent to the term "Mineral Reserve" defined by the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum May 19, 2014 ("CIM Definition Standards"). "Inferred Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Measured Mineral Resources" have the same meaning under both the JORC Code and CIM Definition Standards. "Proved Mineral Reserves" under the JORC Code has the same meaning as "Proven Mineral Reserves" under the CIM Definition Standards, and "Probable Mineral Reserves" under the JORC Code has the same meaning as "Probable Mineral Reserves" under the CIM Definition Standards. The JORC Code is an acceptable foreign code under NI 43-101.

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserve Estimates, and Production Targets

This announcement refers to PDI and Robex having combined Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates of approximately 9.5Moz Au and approximately 4.5Moz Au respectively. Further information regarding the individual Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates of each of PDI and Robex is set out below.

PDI

Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Estimates

The Mineral Resource estimates for the NEB and BC projects were released to ASX on 7 August 2023 in an announcement by PDI titled "Bankan Mineral Resource Increases to 5.38Moz" and the Mineral Resource estimates in respect of the Fouwagbe and Sounsoun projects were released to the ASX on 23 April 2025 in an announcement by PDI titled "Maiden Argo Mineral Resource Estimate of 153koz". The Ore Reserve estimate in respect of the Bankan Project was released to ASX on 25 June 2025 in an announcement by PDI titled "Bankan DFS Confirms Outstanding Project Economics". PDI confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve estimates and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed, noting that PDI intends to appeal the Argo (and Bokoro) revocations announced on 28 May 2025 in accordance with the Mining Code, and that the Argo Inferred Mineral Resources account for just 2.8% of PDI's overall Mineral Resource.

Production Targets

The Production Targets and forecast financial information in respect of the Bankan Project were released to the ASX on 25 June 2025 in an announcement by PDI titled "Bankan DFS Confirms Outstanding Project Economics". PDI confirms that all the material assumptions underpinning the Production Targets and forecast financial information derived from the Production Targets in the previous announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Robex

Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Estimates

The Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates in respect of Robex's Kiniero Project were released to ASX on 22 August 2025 in an announcement by Robex titled "Amendment to Kiniero Gold Project Technical Report", and in respect of the Nampala Project in an ASX announcement by Robex dated 6 May 2025 titled "Replacement Prospectus". Robex confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates included in the relevant market announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Production Targets

The production targets and forecast financial information in respect of Robex's Kiniero Project was released to ASX on 22 August 2025 in an announcement by Robex titled "Amendment to Kiniero Gold Project Technical Report", and in respect of the Nampala Project in an ASX announcement by Robex dated 6 May 2025 titled "Replacement Prospectus". Robex confirms that all the material assumptions underpinning the production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

National Instrument 43-101

All scientific and technical information in this presentation relating to Robex has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jeames McKibben, a Chartered Professional Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101.

Readers are referred to the technical report for the Nampala Project entitled "Independent Technical Report on the Nampala, Mininko, Gladie and Kamasso Permits and a Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimate of the Nampala Gold Mine, Mali, West Africa" effective September 30, 2024 (the "Nampala Technical Report), and the amended and restated technical report for the Kiniero Project entitled "Technical Report, Kiniero Gold Project, Guinea (Amended)" with an effective date of December 6, 2024, as amended and restated on June 12, 2025 (the "Kiniero Technical Report"), each of which has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available on Robex's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

PDI Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource Statement

Bankan Ore Reserve Statement1,2

Deposit Mining Method Classification Tonnage

(Mt) Gold Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

(Koz Au) NEB







Open Pit Probable 40.2 1.36 1,751 Underground Probable 7.9 3.95 1,002 Total 48.1 1.78 2,753 BC Open Pit



Open Pit Probable 3.5 1.78 200 Total 3.5 1.78 200 Total Open Pit 43.7 1.39 1,951 Total Underground 7.9 3.95 1,002 Total Bankan Project 51.6 1.78 2,953



Bankan Mineral Resource Estimate3,4

Deposit Classification Tonnage

(Mt) Gold Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

(Koz Au) NEB Open Pit







Indicated 78.4 1.55 3,900 Inferred 3.1 0.91 92 Total 81.4 1.53 3,993 NEB Underground Inferred 6.8 4.07 896 NEB Total 88.3 1.72 4,888 BC Open Pit



Indicated 5.3 1.42 244 Inferred 6.9 1.09 243 BC Total 12.2 1.24 487 NEB Area Total 100.5 1.66 5,376 Fouwagbe Inferred 2.2 1.68 119 Sounsoun Inferred 0.9 1.19 34 Argo Area Total 3.1 1.54 153 Total Bankan Project 103.6 1.66 5,528



Robex Mineral Reserve and Resource Statement

Kiniero Mineral Reserve and Resource Statement5,6

Deposit Tonnage

(Mt) Gold Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

(Moz Au) Probable Jean 4.2 1.53 0.20 SGA 5.1 1.52 0.25 SGD 3.4 1.34 0.14 Sabali South 7.4 0.89 0.21 Sabali North and Central 1.5 0.96 0.05 Mansounia 17.7 0.81 0.46 Stockpiles 6.3 0.48 0.10 Total 45.5 0.97 1.41 Indicated SGA 12.1 1.46 0.57 Jean 4.7 1.69 0.26 Sabali North and Central 3.7 1.21 0.14 Sabali South 11.1 0.91 0.32 West Balan 3.0 1.45 0.14 Banfara 0.9 1.00 0.03 Mansounia Central 24.0 0.78 0.60 Stockpiles 11.6 0.37 0.14 Total 71.2 0.96 2.20 Inferred SGA 10.6 1.43 0.49 Jean 2.2 1.47 0.1 Sabali North and Central 0.7 1.39 0.03 Sabali South 2.7 1.01 0.09 West Balan 2.0 1.27 0.08 Banfara 0.7 1.45 0.03 Mansounia Central 26.3 0.82 0.7 Stockpiles 0.2 1.31 0.01 Total 45.3 1.05 1.53



Nampala Mineral Reserve and Resource Statement7,8

Weathering Type Tonnage

(Mt) Gold Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

(Koz Au) Probable Oxide 3.3 0.90 94.6 Transition 0.8 1.06 26.4 Total 4.0 0.93 121.0 Indicated Oxide 5.9 0.84 158.3 Transition 2.1 1.13 76.0 Fresh 0.1 3.00 9.4 Total 8.0 0.94 243.7 Inferred Oxide 0.3 0.79 8.1 Transition 0.2 1.62 8.5 Fresh 0.01 2.53 0.4 Total 0.6 0.95 17.0

1 Refer to PDI ASX release "Bankan DFS Confirms Outstanding Project Economics" dated 25 June 2025.

2 Reserve cut-off: Open Pit 0.38-0.48 g/t Au, Underground 2.0 g/t Au.

3 Resource cut-off: NEB Open Pit indicated & inferred 0.5 g/t Au, NEB Underground inferred 2.0 g/t Au, BC Open Pit indicated and inferred 0.4 g/t Au, Fouwagbe and Sounsoun inferred 0.5 g/t Au.

4 In relation to the Fouwagbe and Sounsoun deposits (Argo Permit), PDI intends to appeal the Argo and Bokoro revocations announced on 28 May 2025 in accordance with the Mining Code. Refer to PDI ASX release "Argo and Bokoro Exploration Permits Update" dated 28 May 2025.

5 Refer to Robex announcement titled "Amendment to Kiniero Gold Project Technical Report" dated 22 August 2025 and the Kiniero Technical Report.

6 Resource/reserve cut-off grade (Resource at US$2,200/oz, reserves at US$1,800/oz): SGA, Jean and Banfara: laterite 0.3 g/t Au, saprolite (oxide) 0.3 g/t Au, saprock (transition) 0.3 g/t Au, fresh 0.4 g/t Au; Sabali South: laterite 0.3 g/t Au, mottled zone/saprolite/lower saprolite (oxide) 0.3 g/t Au, saprock (transition) 0.5 g/t Au, fresh 0.6 g/t Au; Sabali North and Central: laterite 0.3 g/t Au, saprolite (oxide) 0.3 g/t Au, saprock (transition) 0.6 g/t Au, fresh 0.6 g/t Au; West Balan: laterite 0.3 g/t Au, saprolite (oxide) 0.3 g/t Au, saprock (transition) 0.3 g/t Au, fresh 0.5 g/t Au; Stockpiles reported as Mineral Resources have been limited to those dumps which exhibit an average grade >0.3 g/t Au for the entire stockpile assuming no selectivity.

7 Refer to Robex announcement titled "Replacement Prospectus" dated 6 May 2025 and the Nampala Technical Report.

8 Resource cut-off grade (at US$2,200/oz): Laterite 0.35 g/t Au, Oxide 0.35 g/t Au, Transition 0.43 g/t Au, Fresh 1.89 g/t Au; Reserve cut-off grade (at US$1,800/oz): 0.4 g/t Au (laterite, mottled zone, saprolite and transition).

