Samsung Electronics: Samsung to Host Series of Tech Forums at CES 2026

Forum discussions will feature a moderated panel of experts from across the technology industry to explore the latest trends in AI, Home Appliances, Services and Design

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that it will host a series of four moderated Tech Forum panel discussions at CES 2026, to highlight industry trends and unveil its distinct AI vision and strategy.

Samsung to Host Series of Tech Forums at CES 2026

Samsung's Tech Forums will be held Jan. 5-6 at Samsung's dedicated exhibition space in the Latour Ballroom at the Wynn Las Vegas. The company will host a total of four moderated panels covering AI, Home Appliances, Services and Design. Samsung executives along with partners, academics, media and industry analysts will participate in each session by topic:

  • When Everything Clicks: How Open Ecosystems Deliver Impactful AI (Jan. 5, 9:00 AM) - Yoonho Choi, Digital Appliances Business, Samsung Electronics (Chair, Home Connectivity Alliance)
    Description: Collaborating smart home innovators hold an open discussion on the necessity of cross-industry partnership and what it takes for meaningful smart home technology to be woven into daily living.
  • In Tech We Trust? Rethinking Security & Privacy in the AI Age (Jan. 5, 2:00 PM) - Shin Baik, Group Head, AI Platform Center, Samsung Electronics
    Description: Experts in security and AI examine the science of trust and how transparency and secure systems can spark a meaningful change for AI adoption.
  • FAST Forward: How Streaming's Next Wave is Redefining Television (Jan. 5, 4:00 PM) - Salek Brodsky, Executive Vice President, Visual Display Business, Samsung Electronics
    Description: Leaders in TV and entertainment explore the next wave of streaming, including free ad-supported streaming television (FAST), hybrid models and creator-led channels to shape a more interactive future.
  • The Human Side of Tech: Designing a Future Worth Loving (Jan. 6, 1:00 PM) - Mauro Porcini, President and Chief Design Officer, DX Division, Samsung Electronics
    Description: Design leaders urge the tech industry to look beyond minimalist, spec-driven approaches toward more expressive, human-centered design shaped by new materials, AI and creativity.

In covering the latest trends in technology and daily living, the Technology Forum discussions will serve as a complement to the company's latest product innovations, which will be showcased at the Samsung Exhibition Zone at the Wynn from Jan. 5-7.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850000/Tech_Forum_Press_Release.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/samsung-to-host-series-of-tech-forums-at-ces-2026-302647620.html

