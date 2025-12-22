DFSK Officially Enters the Egyptian Market with Strategic Vehicle Lineup

The Launch Marks the Brand's Continuous Transition to Intelligent New Energy Mobility

CAIRO, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DFSK, an intelligent new energy vehicle brand, held its launch event in Cairo, Egypt, officially introducing its strategic model E5 PLUS alongside two additional new products to the Egyptian market. On the night of the event, lights illuminated the silhouette of the Pyramid, set against the desert, starry sky and cityscape, creating a striking dialogue between modern smart new energy technology and ancient civilization. This event marks DFSK's first official entry into the Egyptian market, and represents a significant milestone into the brand's 20 years of international development, as it accelerates full-scale transition toward electrification and smart mobility.

20 Years of Global Footprint, the Brand Keeps Evolving

As an enduring symbol of Egyptian civilization, the Pyramids embody a profound history legacy- one that resonates with DFSK's two decades of global expansion and its original brand aspiration. Since first entering overseas markets in 2005, DFSK has expanded its presence across 70 countries and regions, earned the trust of 550,000 users, and established a network of more than 1,000 sales and service outlets, laying a solid foundation for its reputation for reliability. Against the backdrop of the electrification era, the DFSK continues to uphold its core DNA of reliability while steering with a user-centric mindset. Driven by new energy technologies and innovation, the brand is reshaping green and smart mobility.

At the launch event, Vincent Zheng, Associate President of SERES Overseas BU, stated: "In partnership with El Tarek Automotive Group, we are introducing Egyptian consumers to a new generation of vehicles, including the E5 PLUS. Looking ahead, we will continue to increase R&D investment, deepening integration of reliability and intelligence to build world-class new energy vehicles, making the benefits of advanced technology accessible to even more people around the world".

Mohamed Tarek Ismail, Vice President of El Tarek Automotive Group, DFSK's Egypt distributor, said "Our goal is not rapid expansion, but rather sound and sustainable growth. We don't just sell cars; we build relationships with our customers, striving to meet their needs. Our service level is the secret to our continued success."

Three-Vehicle Lineup: Smart Technology Empowers Diversified Mobility

Guided by Egypt's Vision 2030, the country's electric vehicle market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising environmental awareness and government incentives including zero tariff policies. This evolving market landscape presents a prime opportunity for DFSK's new energy and intelligent mobility strategy.

As the first strategic model launched following DFSK's brand renewal, the E5 PLUS integrates five core strengths-design, space, intelligence, performance and safety. While maintaining strong cost competitiveness, it integrates advanced technologies such as smart voice interaction, comfortable and entertaining cockpit, and high-efficiency battery management solutions, enabling a wider range of users to enjoy the convenience of smart electric mobility.

Powered by new energy, both the E5 PLUS and E5 offer practical and versatile electrified mobility, featuring SERES Super Electric Hybrid System and long-range capabilities. Simultaneously, the fuel-powered model 600 will also be introduced. With its all-scenario comfortable and spacious cabin, robust driving performance, and comprehensive safety features, it meets users' diverse mobility needs across multiple scenarios.

Building a Partner-Centric Ecosystem for Shared Growth

DFSK's successful launch in Egypt marks a pivotal move in its global brand revitalization strategy. Beyond the introduction of new products, it reflects the company's long-term commitment to building a user-centric ecosystem that grows together with its partners. Through a globally shared platform, DFSK actively listens to customers' voices and leverages market insights to drive continuous product iteration and evolution. Meanwhile, DFSK provides digital tools and systematic support to over 1,000 outlets worldwide, working hand in hand to build an efficient and professional service network. Moving forward, DFSK will further increase investment across three key areas- training, digital tools, and regional marketing support- including regular programs focused on new energy product knowledge and after sales service training, working hand in hand to build an efficient and professional service network.

With continuous innovation, increasingly reliable and smart products, and a more collaborative partnership model, DFSK will work closely with local users and partners to shape a more sustainable, smart future of mobility.

