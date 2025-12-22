ES Sunlogy Berhad: ES Sunlogy Records Steady RM64.2 Million Revenue and RM4.4 Million PBT in Q1 FY2026

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / December 21, 2025 / ES Sunlogy Berhad ("ES Sunlogy" or the "Company"), an established provider of mechanical and electrical ("M&E") engineering services as well as generation and sale of renewable energy, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 31 October 2025 ("Q1 FY2026"), marking a stable start to the new financial year following its maiden full-year performance post-listing.

For Q1 FY2026, the Company recorded revenue of RM64.2 million, representing a marginal year-on-year increase of 1.0% compared to RM63.5 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The M&E engineering services segment remained the principal revenue driver, contributing RM60.3 million or approximately 93.9% of total revenue, reflecting continued execution across ongoing infrastructure projects. Revenue from the trading segment declined to RM1.7 million from RM13.5 million previously, largely due to the absence of one-off supply transactions to subcontractors recorded in the preceding year's corresponding quarter, while the renewable energy segment contributed RM2.2 million, remaining broadly stable year-on-year.

Gross profit for the quarter stood at RM7.6 million, up 3.2% year-on-year, supported by consistent project margins. However, profit before tax ("PBT") declined by 8.5% to RM4.4 million, while profit after tax ("PAT") decreased by 9.9% to RM3.3 million. The softer earnings performance was mainly attributable to the absence of a reversal of impairment loss on trade receivables amounting to RM0.4 million that had been recognised in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue declined from RM85.5 million in Q4 FY2025 to RM64.2 million in Q1 FY2026, reflecting the normal timing of project progress billings. Correspondingly, PBT decreased from RM7.4 million to RM4.4 million, while PAT moderated from RM5.4 million to RM3.3 million. Despite the sequential decline, the Group's performance remains underpinned by active project execution and continued operational progress across its core segments.

As at 31 October 2025, ES Sunlogy maintained a solid financial position with total equity of RM116.1 million and net assets attributable to owners of the Company of RM0.17 per share, compared to RM0.16 per share as at 31 July 2025. The Group continued to invest prudently in operational capabilities, including progress on its enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system and ongoing commitments related to renewable energy initiatives.

Managing Director of ES Sunlogy, Mr. Khor Chuan Meng, said, "The first quarter reflects the inherent timing dynamics of project-based revenue recognition, while our underlying execution across M&E and renewable energy activities remains intact. We continue to focus on disciplined project delivery, cost optimisation, and strengthening our operational foundation to support sustainable earnings over the financial year."

Looking ahead, ES Sunlogy remains positive on its medium- to long-term prospects, supported by steady demand for M&E engineering services, recurring income from its solar assets, and a favourable operating environment driven by infrastructure development and energy transition initiatives. With ongoing projects, a pipeline of tenders under evaluation, and continued emphasis on governance and sustainability practices, the Group is well-positioned to deliver consistent progress and long-term value creation.

