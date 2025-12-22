SumiSaujana Group Berhad: SumiSaujana Enters Multi-Party Collaboration to Evaluate Wet Gas Sulphuric Acid Facility in Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / December 21, 2025 / SumiSaujana Group Berhad ("SumiSaujana" or the "Company") and its subsidiary ("Group"), an established manufacturer of oil and gas ("O&G") specialty chemicals,announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, SumiSaujana TCM Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. ("SSTCM"), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional ("KPI"), SPCI HELM Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. ("SPCI HELM") and Denmark-based TOPSOE A/S ("TOPSOE") to jointly explore the development of a Wet Gas Sulphuric Acid ("WSA") facility at one of KPI's refinery units in Indonesia.

Under the MoU, the parties will collaborate to evaluate the technical, commercial and financial feasibility of implementing a WSA project under a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer ("BOOT") model. The proposed facility will convert acid gas produced during refinery operations into commercial-grade sulphuric acid, while recovering heat to be reused, helping reduce emissions and comply with environmental regulations. This circular waste-to-value approach helps reduce sulphur emissions and other pollutants, lowers overall greenhouse gas emissions, supports compliance with environmental regulations, and aligns with refinery operators' broader low-carbon and energy efficiency objectives by turning industrial waste into useful products and energy.

SSTCM is responsible for leading the technical and commercial evaluation of the project, leveraging its experience in specialty chemicals and refinery-related solutions. The scope includes coordination with TOPSOE on WSA technology inputs, engineering considerations and proprietary process requirements, as well as collaboration with SPCI HELM on sulphuric acid offtake, logistics and downstream market considerations. KPI, a sub-holding company of Indonesia's national oil company PT Pertamina ("Persero"), will provide the necessary refinery data, site access and operational support to facilitate the feasibility assessment.

TOPSOE, a globally recognised technology provider with a strong focus on energy efficiency, decarbonisation, green energy and for its proprietary WSA technology, will contribute process design inputs, indicative licensing parameters and technical advisory support, while SPCI HELM will provide insights into sulphuric acid market demand, distribution and regional supply dynamics. TOPSOE's technologies are widely deployed to help refineries and industrial operators reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency and support the transition towards lower-carbon operations, reinforcing the project's alignment with sustainability and ESG-driven infrastructure development. Any potential BOOT structure, including the establishment of a special purpose vehicle, will be subject to further discussions and the execution of definitive agreements following the completion of the feasibility study.

Mr. Toh Chee Seng, Executive Deputy Chairman of SumiSaujana, commented, "This MoU marks an important step in expanding SumiSaujana's role from a specialty chemicals provider into a more integrated refinery solutions partner within the region. By working alongside KPI, TOPSOE and SPCI HELM, we are able to jointly assess the technical and commercial viability of converting refinery acid gas streams into value-added products under a structured operating model, while supporting improved environmental performance through a waste-to-value approach. While the collaboration is currently at the evaluation stage, it allows us to apply our technical expertise, strengthen our regional presence, and build a foundation for potential long-term participation in large-scale refinery infrastructure projects, subject to successful feasibility outcomes and the execution of definitive agreements."

SumiSaujana continues to pursue strategic collaborations that strengthen its regional presence, expand its technical solution offerings and support sustainable growth across the oil and gas and industrial chemicals value chain.

###

About SumiSaujana Group Berhad

SumiSaujana Group Berhad and its subsidiary ("SumiSaujana Group") is an established manufacturer of oil and gas ("O&G") specialty chemicals with over a decade of experience, specialising in the formulation, manufacturing, and supply of drilling fluid chemicals, and production, and refinery chemicals for the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments in the O&G industry. With a strong presence in Malaysia and exports to the Asia Pacific, Middle East and North America regions, SumiSaujana Group serves top-tier global O&G service providers, production and refinery companies and chemical manufacturers. As a Petronas-licensed manufacturer, SumiSaujana Group is committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, continuously enhancing its product offerings to meet the evolving needs of the global O&G industry.

For more information, visit https://www.sumisaujanagroup.com and https://sstcm.com/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of SumiSaujana Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Asyraf Hakimi

Email: a.hakimi@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: SumiSaujana Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/sumisaujana-enters-multi-party-collaboration-to-evaluate-wet-gas-sulphuric-acid-1119961