Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.
|Company Name
|Record Date
|Meeting Date
|Type
|Accord Financial Corp
|December 16, 2025
|January 27, 2026
|S
|Blue Ant Media Corporation
|January 8, 2026
|February 27, 2026
|AG
|Capella Minerals Limited
|December 18, 2025
|January 30, 2026
|AGS
|EDM Resources Inc.
|January 7, 2026
|February 20, 2026
|AG
|Global Education Communities
|January 12, 2026
|February 27, 2026
|AG
|Golden Shield Resources Inc. %
|December 16, 2025
|January 22, 2026
|AS
|Golden Spike Resources Corp.
|January 9, 2026
|February 19, 2026
|A
|Goodfood Market Corp.
|January 7, 2026
|February 26, 2026
|AS
|Green Panda Capital Corp.
|January 5, 2026
|February 6, 2026
|AS
|Prime Drink Group Corp.
|January 8, 2026
|February 12, 2026
|AGS
|H2 Ventures 1 Inc.
|December 22, 2025
|January 26, 2026
|AS
|KIPLIN METALS INC
|January 9, 2026
|February 23, 2026
|A
|KORE MINING LTD
|January 6, 2026
|February 20, 2026
|AGS
|The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|February 17, 2026
|April 16, 2026
|A
|MTL Cannabis Corp.
|January 9, 2026
|February 17, 2026
|S
|McFarlane Lake Mining Limited
|January 16, 2026
|March 2, 2026
|AS
|Millennial Potash Corp.
|January 7, 2026
|February 19, 2026
|AGS
|Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
|January 7, 2026
|February 26, 2026
|AG
|Orvana Minerals Corp.
|January 8, 2026
|February 12, 2026
|A
|Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd
|January 6, 2026
|February 19, 2026
|AS
|Refined Energy Corp.
|December 31, 2025
|February 5, 2026
|A
|Sanu Gold Corp
|January 5, 2026
|February 24, 2026
|AS
|Shelfie-Tech Ltd
|January 7, 2026
|February 16, 2026
|A
|TRIGON METALS INC *
|January 19, 2026
|March 5, 2026
|AS
|Terravest Industries Inc.
|January 2, 2026
|February 10, 2026
|A
|The Caldwell Partners Internat
|January 8, 2026
|February 12, 2026
|AGS
|Transat A.T. Inc.
|January 28, 2026
|March 10, 2026
|AS
|XORTX Therapeutics Inc. %
|November 4, 2025
|December 12, 2025
|AG
|Zefiro Methane Corp.
|January 28, 2026
|March 4, 2026
|AS
|ZenaTech, Inc.
|December 18, 2025
|January 28, 2026
|S
Legend:
* = Change in Previously Reported Information
% = Cancelled Meeting
@ = Adjourned Meeting
Type of Meeting
A = Annual Meeting
S = Special Meeting
G = General Meeting
X = Extra Meeting
E = Extraordinary Meeting
For more information, please visit https://www.cds.ca/
Source: The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited (CDS Ltd.)
