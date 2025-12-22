Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

Company Name Record Date Meeting Date Type Accord Financial Corp December 16, 2025 January 27, 2026 S Blue Ant Media Corporation January 8, 2026 February 27, 2026 AG Capella Minerals Limited December 18, 2025 January 30, 2026 AGS EDM Resources Inc. January 7, 2026 February 20, 2026 AG Global Education Communities January 12, 2026 February 27, 2026 AG Golden Shield Resources Inc. % December 16, 2025 January 22, 2026 AS Golden Spike Resources Corp. January 9, 2026 February 19, 2026 A Goodfood Market Corp. January 7, 2026 February 26, 2026 AS Green Panda Capital Corp. January 5, 2026 February 6, 2026 AS Prime Drink Group Corp. January 8, 2026 February 12, 2026 AGS H2 Ventures 1 Inc. December 22, 2025 January 26, 2026 AS KIPLIN METALS INC January 9, 2026 February 23, 2026 A KORE MINING LTD January 6, 2026 February 20, 2026 AGS The Toronto-Dominion Bank February 17, 2026 April 16, 2026 A MTL Cannabis Corp. January 9, 2026 February 17, 2026 S McFarlane Lake Mining Limited January 16, 2026 March 2, 2026 AS Millennial Potash Corp. January 7, 2026 February 19, 2026 AGS Neptune Digital Assets Corp. January 7, 2026 February 26, 2026 AG Orvana Minerals Corp. January 8, 2026 February 12, 2026 A Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd January 6, 2026 February 19, 2026 AS Refined Energy Corp. December 31, 2025 February 5, 2026 A Sanu Gold Corp January 5, 2026 February 24, 2026 AS Shelfie-Tech Ltd January 7, 2026 February 16, 2026 A TRIGON METALS INC * January 19, 2026 March 5, 2026 AS Terravest Industries Inc. January 2, 2026 February 10, 2026 A The Caldwell Partners Internat January 8, 2026 February 12, 2026 AGS Transat A.T. Inc. January 28, 2026 March 10, 2026 AS XORTX Therapeutics Inc. % November 4, 2025 December 12, 2025 AG Zefiro Methane Corp. January 28, 2026 March 4, 2026 AS ZenaTech, Inc. December 18, 2025 January 28, 2026 S

Legend:

* = Change in Previously Reported Information

% = Cancelled Meeting

@ = Adjourned Meeting

Type of Meeting

A = Annual Meeting

S = Special Meeting

G = General Meeting

X = Extra Meeting

E = Extraordinary Meeting

