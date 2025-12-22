Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities are withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from market open today, 22 December 2025:
Ananda Pharma Plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: ANA
ISIN: GB00BDQPXQ60
