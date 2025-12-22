Cloudfresh, a certified GitLab Select and Professional Services Partner and a global leader in delivering multi-vendor cloud solutions, announced today that it has received the 2025 EMEA GitLab Partner of the Year award for Emerging Markets in Eastern Europe and Israel.

This recognition reflects the dedication of Cloudfresh's entire organization working together to support the development and expansion of modern DevSecOps and AI practices. Cloudfresh supports organizations across IT, software development, banking, fintech, telco, gaming, and other security-focused sectors with a full range of GitLab Professional Services, including end-to-end consulting, implementations, audits, cost planning, and workflow optimization. Additionally, Cloudfresh helps enable scalable, cost-efficient infrastructure, flexible licensing, and multi-currency payments, guiding teams in adopting GitLab Duo to bring AI-driven capabilities into their daily workflows and prepare for platform updates.

"Winning the GitLab EMEA Partner of the Year Award for Emerging Markets in Eastern Europe and Israel truly means a lot," said Dmytro Irzhytskyi, COO CTO at Cloudfresh. "For me, it's not really about the award itself, but about the collaboration behind it: GitLab, Cloudfresh, and our joint customers. Everyone plays a part in making this happen. I'm confident that AI-native DevSecOps will become a real differentiator for strong engineering teams. This award reflects the trust we've built together and the level of support GitLab provides as we help our joint customers accelerate their transformation. We're grateful for this partnership and excited to continue collaborating in the year ahead."

"Cloudfresh and GitLab have a shared goal of delivering value to our joint customers through secure and efficient software development," said Alex Picker, VP of Global Ecosystems at GitLab. "GitLab's Partner Awards allow us to recognize our partners' incredible contributions. We're proud to celebrate Cloudfresh's achievements over the past year and look forward to our continued partnership."

About Cloudfresh

Cloudfresh is a GitLab Select Professional Services Partner. At the core of every engagement is a clear mission: ensuring businesses make the most of all SDLC stages and the broader cloud ecosystem, using the proper tooling and guidance from strategy through scale.

Since 2017, the company has assisted organizations of all sizes with designing, implementing, and optimizing complex cloud environments, from early proof-of-concept and system integration to AI-powered invention and long-term support.

