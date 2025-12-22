Tocvan Ventures Corp: Tocvan Begins Trenching Material for the Pilot Mine and Pushes Ahead With Infrastructure Development

Highlights:

Pilot Mine Advancement: Tocvan has begun trenching material for Pilot Mine feed at the Gran Pilar South Block, secured local community approval, and initiated site preparation including clearing for heap leach pad and containment ponds to support the fully permitted 50,000-tonne facility.

Infrastructure and Exploration Progress: Dozer cuts for channel sampling and ground leveling for processing equipment and access roads are underway, aligning with recent positive surface sampling and ongoing maiden drilling in the North Block, which shows encouraging gold and silver potential.

Pending Results: First results for Maiden Drilling in the North Block are expected to be available early in New Year. Sampling of new road and outcrop exposed across the North and South Blocks is ongoing.

HERMOSILLO, MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE:TOC)(OTCQB:TCVNF)(WKN: V3/ A2PE64) ("Tocvan" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company focused on gold and silver projects in Mexico, is pleased to announce it has started sampling for Pilot Mine feed at its Gran Pilar Project, South Block. The Company has also received local community council approval for Pilot Mine Development. This framework builds on Tocvan's commitment to responsible mining practices and complies with Mexican regulations requiring active involvement of local communities. Clearing and leveling for the heap leach pile and containment ponds has started. These milestones support the ongoing development of the Company's fully permitted 50,000 tonne Pilot Mine Facility, ensuring sustainable operations and mutual benefits for stakeholders.

"We are thrilled to have solidified this partnership with our neighboring communities, which reflects our dedication to building lasting relationships based on trust and shared value," said Brodie Sutherland, CEO of Tocvan Ventures Corp. "This engagement not only strengthens our social license to operate but also positions us for efficient progress toward near-term production at Gran Pilar. With permits in place and infrastructure work and sampling underway, we are excited about the momentum building into 2026."

Site preparation activities are progressing. Dozer cuts have been opened across key target areas to facilitate channel sampling for later bulk sampling, providing critical data on mineralization and supporting resource delineation efforts. Concurrently, ground leveling operations are underway to prepare the site for Pilot Mine infrastructure, including processing equipment, access roads, leach pads and support facilities. These steps follow recent positive surface sampling results from the North Block and align with the ongoing maiden drill program in the north, which has yielded encouraging indicators of gold and silver potential.

Tocvan remains focused on advancing the Gran Pilar Project through systematic exploration and development, with plans for additional geophysical surveys, expanded sampling and drilling in the coming months. The Company continues to prioritize safety, environmental responsibility, and community benefits in all operations

100% CONTROLLED PRIORITY TARGETS FOR TRENCHING & DRILLING

South Block Main Zone Expansion Follow-up on 2025 Drill Success 19.4 g/t Au over 3.1 meters within 106.6 meters of 0.6 g/t Au (February 25, 2025 News Release) 5.4 g/t Au over 6.1 meters within 41.2 meters of 1.0 g/t Au (May 7, 2025 News Release) 136 g/t Ag over 10.7 meters within 42.7 meters of 41 g/t Ag (June 25, 2025 News Release) South Block (November 12, 2024 News Release) Placer Corridor (900-meter strike length) Soil samples up to 21.2 g/t Au and >2,000 g/t Placer Source Area Soil samples up to 2.4 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag Rock samples up to 7.3 g/t Au and 389 g/t Ag North Block North Alteration Zone (3.2 km by 1.5 km area) 2-meter chip sample, 5.6 g/t Au and 106 g/t Ag (October 19, 2023 News Release) Historic mine working sample, 3.2 g/t Au and 1,225 g/t Ag (March 8, 2024 News Release)

Figure 1. Gran Pilar Project Overview, > 22km2 of prospective ground with two primary targets: South Block, the direct extension and expansion of the historic Main Zone defined by an expanding vein field of untested drill targets; North Block a 3.2-km by 1.5-km pyrite and clay alteration zone that coincides with high-grade gold-silver, the area remains largely untested

Gran Pilar Drill Highlights:

2025 Diamond Drilling Highlights include: 83.5m @ 1.3 g/t Au, including 9.7m @ 10.3 g/t Au (March 11, 2025 News Release) 97.4m @ 0.7 g/t Au, including 36.3m @ 1.6 g/t Au (March 19, 2025 News Release) 64.9m @ 1.2 g/t Au, including 3.0m @ 21.6 g/t Au and 209 g/t Ag (March 26, 2025 News Release) 46.9m @ 0.5 g/t Au, including 2.6m @ 7.2 g/t Au and 80 g/t Ag (April 16, 2025 News Release)

2025 RC Drilling Highlights include: 106.8m @ 0.6 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 19.4 g/t Au (February 25, 2025 News Release) 41.2m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 6.1m @ 5.4 g/t Au (May 7, 2025 News Release)

2024 RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 42.7m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 10.9 g/t Au 56.4m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 14.7 g/t Au 16.8m @ 0.8 g/t Au and 19 g/t Ag

2022 Phase III Diamond Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 116.9m @ 1.2 g/t Au, including 10.2m @ 12 g/t Au and 23 g/t Ag 108.9m @ 0.8 g/t Au, including 9.4m @ 7.6 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag 63.4m @ 0.6 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag, including 29.9m @ 0.9 g/t Au and 18 g/t Ag

2021 Phase II RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 39.7m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 1.5m @ 14.6 g/t Au 47.7m @ 0.7 g/t Au including 3m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag 29m @ 0.7 g/t Au 35.1m @ 0.7 g/t Au

2020 Phase I RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 94.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au, including 9.2m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag; 41.2m @ 1.1 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 6.0 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag ; 24.4m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag, including 1.5m @ 33.4 g/t Au and 1,090 g/t Ag

15,000m of Historic Core & RC drilling. Highlights include: 61.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au 21.0m @ 38.3 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag 13.0m @ 9.6 g/t Au 9.0m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag



Pilar Bulk Sample Summary:

62% Recovery of Gold Achieved Over 46-day Leaching Period

Head Grade Calculated at 1.9 g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag; Extracted Grade Calculated at 1.2 g/t Au and 3 g/t Ag

Bulk Sample Only Included Coarse Fraction of Material (+3/4" to +1/8")

Fine Fraction (-1/8") Indicates Rapid Recovery with Agitated Leach Agitated Bottle Roll Test Returned Rapid and High Recovery Results: 80% Recovery of Gold and 94% Recovery of Silver after Rapid 24-hour Retention Time



Additional Metallurgical Studies:

Gravity Recovery with Agitated Leach Results of Five Composite Samples Returned 95 to 99% Recovery of Gold 73 to 97% Recovery of Silver Includes the Recovery of 99% Au and 73% Ag from Drill Core Composite at 120-meter depth.



About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan Ventures Corp. is a dynamic exploration and near-term producer advancing high-potential gold and silver projects in the mine-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. At its flagship Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project, Tocvan holds a 100% interest in over 21 km² of prospective ground, bolstered by the pivotal 2023 land acquisition that provides ample space for scalable mine infrastructure, including a planned 50,000-tonne pilot production facility. The Company also maintains a 51% interest in a 1 km² joint venture area with Colibri Resources, further expanding its footprint. Recent exploration successes, including near surface 3.1 meters at 19.4 g/t Au, underscore Gran Pilar's potential as a premier gold-silver asset. Additionally, Tocvan's 100% owned Picacho Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Caborca Trend-home to some of Mexico's largest gold deposits-positions the Company for further growth. With robust metallurgical results (up to 99% gold and 97% silver recovery) and a strategic capital to bolster growth, Tocvan is poised to deliver significant shareholder value in a market buoyed by record-high gold prices. With approximately 66 million shares outstanding, Tocvan is committed to unlocking the full potential of its assets through innovative exploration, strategic development, and investor-focused initiatives.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Rock and Drill samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was analyzed using 50-gram nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Over limits for gold (>10 g/t), were analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Silver and other elements were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Soil Samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold and multi-element analysis of soils was completed by aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS finish using a 50-gram nominal weight. Over limit gold values greater than 1 g/t were re-assayed with a more robust aqua regia digestion ad ICP-MS finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising blank samples and certified reference materials were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Brodie A. Sutherland, CEO for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business, the Company's formative stage of development and the Company's financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

For more information, please contact:

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

Brodie A. Sutherland, CEO

1150, 707 - 7 Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6

Telephone: 1 888 772 2452

Email: ir@tocvan.ca

STAY CONNECTED:

LinkedIn: TOC LinkedIn

X: TOC X

Facebook: TOC Facebook

YouTube: TOC YouTube

Web: tocvan.com

SOURCE: Tocvan Ventures Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tocvan-begins-trenching-material-for-the-pilot-mine-and-pushes-ahead-with-infrast-1119959