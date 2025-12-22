Anzeige
Montag, 22.12.2025

PR Newswire
22.12.2025 08:24 Uhr
Korea Nakajo Co.,Ltd: Korea Nakajo Accelerates Global Expansion, Expands Ice Machine and Shaved Ice Equipment Exports

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean ice machine and shaved-ice equipment manufacturer Korea Nakajo Co., Ltd. (CEO Jongmoon Choi) is accelerating its push into global markets, expanding exports of its flagship ICEVAN product lineup. Having grown within Korea's B2B sector, particularly among cafés and unmanned retail stores, the company now exports to more than 20 countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East, establishing itself as a global player in cooling and ice-making technology.

Founded in 2000, Korea Nakajo has built a stable production and quality-control system backed by its INNOBIZ certification for technology-innovative SMEs, as well as ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications for quality and environmental management. The company has also obtained major international certifications including CE, CB, and ETL, and meets global regulatory standards such as Europe's FCM Migration Test for food-contact materials, WEEE, and POPs compliance. These achievements reinforce its competitiveness in safety and environmentally friendly manufacturing.

Korea Nakajo's flagship ICEVAN lineup includes nugget-type ice dispenser machines optimized for cafés and unmanned self-serve bars, cube-ice scoop machines, and snow-ice makers. Equipped with automatic drying and UV sterilization features, the products significantly elevate hygiene standards, while their compact design allows installation even in limited spaces, making them suitable for a wide range of business environments. In particular, the snow-ice maker-which produces finely crystallized milk ice-has earned strong reviews overseas for its soft, uniform ice texture.

The company recently completed an expansion of its smart manufacturing-based production facility, boosting overall efficiency. Its 6,700? manufacturing infrastructure now includes the newly established Prime_3Con Lab, a dedicated R&D organization, along with specialized production lines, Core Works, Flow Works, and Crystal Works, ensuring stable production and supply capabilities. Korea Nakajo has also strengthened customer support by building a nationwide after-sales service network and adopting a data-driven system that analyzes equipment history to enable fast technical assistance.

Korea Nakajo's global performance has been recognized with consecutive export awards, including the '2 Million Dollar Export Tower' in 2023 and the '3 Million Dollar Export Tower' in 2024. The company continues to expand its network of overseas partners across the UK, Switzerland, Italy, Turkey, Japan, China, Thailand, the UAE, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Panama, and more, strengthening brand awareness in international markets.

"Korea Nakajo is becoming a trusted brand among global customers thanks to our internationally certified technology and commitment to hygiene and safety. We will continue expanding our product lineup and reinforcing our global distribution channels so customers around the world can experience ICEVAN products," CEO Jong-Moon Choi stated.

Website: https://icevan.co.kr/inc_html/en/index_en.html

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/korea-nakajo-accelerates-global-expansion-expands-ice-machine-and-shaved-ice-equipment-exports-302647852.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
