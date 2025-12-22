Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Hamburg
22.12.25 | 08:16
0,022 Euro
+2,33 % +0,001
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0280,03909:39
Dow Jones News
22.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
222 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Coinsilium Group Limited: Portfolio Company Update: Otomato Web3 Automation Protocol Secures USD2m Strategic Investment from Top 20 UK Deep-Tech Venture Builder

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Portfolio Company Update: Otomato Web3 Automation Protocol Secures USD2m Strategic Investment from Top 20 UK Deep-Tech Venture Builder 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Portfolio Company Update: Otomato Web3 Automation Protocol Secures USD2m Strategic Investment 
from Top 20 UK Deep-Tech Venture Builder 
22-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
 
Portfolio Company Update: Otomato Web3 Automation Protocol Secures USD2m Strategic Investment from Top 20 UK Deep-Tech 
Venture Builder 
 
Gibraltar, 22 December 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset 
investor and venture builder, is pleased to provide an update in respect of its portfolio company Otomato Web3 Agent 
Protocol ("Otomato"), a protocol enabling users to create autonomous agents capable of managing both on-chain and 
off-chain tasks without requiring coding expertise. 
 
Strategic Investment for USD2m 

Otomato has informed the Company that it has secured a USD2 million strategic investment from a leading UK-based 
deep-tech company, recognised among the top 20 private technology firms in the UK. The transaction was completed 
through an equity subscription, resulting in the new investor becoming a significant shareholder in Otomato's 
Singapore-registered, software development company entity, Dyment Labs Pte. Ltd ("Dyment Labs"). 
 
New Participation Structure for Otomato 
 
As announced on 3 July 2024, Coinsilium's initial USD 75,000 investment in Otomato was made through a Simple Agreement 
for Future Tokens ("SAFT"). The SAFT provided for the allocation of an unspecified number of future protocol tokens and 
included temporary revenue-share rights on revenues generated by the Otomato platform up to the Token Generation Event 
("TGE"). It also included an option to acquire additional tokens, which subsequently lapsed unexercised in July 2025. 
 
To facilitate the USD2m strategic investment, Otomato has adopted a revised investment and capital structure through 
Dyment Labs; Coinsilium's investment interest is now reflected within this new structure. 
 
In accordance with the updated investment terms, Coinsilium has agreed to the termination of the initial SAFT and has 
completed a revised investment agreement to align its interests under the new investment structure. 
 
Coinsilium's interest in Otomato is now held through: 
 
 -- an equity interest of 1,875 shares in Dyment Labs, representing approximately 1.25% of its issued share capital; 
  and 
    
 -- a Token Warrant, which replaces the prior SAFT provisions and provides for the allocation of future protocol 
  tokens. 
With Otomato now well capitalised and focused on development and launch, the emphasis has shifted from early revenue 
activity to long-term protocol development and ecosystem adoption. 
 
Strategic Positioning and Integration with Hyperliquid 
 
Otomato has also stated that it has identified the Hyperliquid protocol and ecosystem as a primary strategic focus for 
the next phase of its development with other ecosystems beyond Hyperliquid expected to follow. 
 
Hyperliquid is a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain and decentralised trading ecosystem featuring a fully on-chain 
orderbook and an Ethereum-compatible execution layer ("HyperEVM"), designed to deliver fast execution and deep on-chain 
liquidity. Widely recognised for its rapid growth, Hyperliquid has ranked among the top 12 protocols globally by market 
capitalisation. 
 
By developing automation tools, notifications and portfolio-intelligence features for Hyperliquid, HyperSwap and other 
HyperEVM-based applications, Otomato is positioning itself within one of the fastest-expanding ecosystems in 
decentralised finance. The scale and momentum of Hyperliquid provides a meaningful catalyst for the adoption and 
utility of Otomato's automation layer. 
 
Otomato's Expanding Use Cases 
 
Otomato has identified more than 1,500 real-world applications for its automation infrastructure. Key examples include: 
 
 -- Portfolio-aware assistant - An on-chain position monitoring assistant with integrated alerts for 
  portfolio-sensitive events, enabling users to stay informed without constant dashboard checks or reliance on noisy 
  social-media channels. 
 -- DeFAi (DeFi + AI) Agents - Automated portfolio rebalancing based on real-time yield changes. 
 -- Social Agents - Triggering on-chain actions from posts on X. 
    
These use cases demonstrate Otomato's potential role in enhancing automation, efficiency and responsiveness across Web3 
ecosystems. Otomato's team's development capabilities were recently showcased at the ETHGlobal Hackathon in Buenos 
Aires (21-23 November 2025), where it won two prizes. 
 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of Coinsilium, commented: 
 
"This USD2 million strategic investment represents a strong endorsement of the Otomato team and the significant 
progress they have made in developing a highly innovative automation infrastructure for Web3. We would like to 
congratulate the founders and their team on reaching this important milestone. A funding round of this scale provides 
Otomato with the resources needed to focus fully on product development and launch, removing many of the early-stage 
constraints that typically challenge emerging technology ventures. 
 
While confidentiality considerations prevent us from naming the investor at this stage, we recognise the importance of 
this partnership and will update the market as soon as we are in a position to do so. For Coinsilium shareholders, this 
is a welcome development and underlines the potential value of identifying and supporting promising projects at an 
early stage with relatively modest capital commitments. With this new investment in place, the next phase for Otomato 
will centre on execution, and we look forward to following their progress closely." 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 

                                  +350 2000 8223 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
                                +44 (0)7881 306 903 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive 
                                www.coinsilium.com 
 
AlbR Capital Limited 
                                +44 (0)20 7469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
 
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)                  +44 (0)1483 413 500 
 
Nick Emerson                              
 
OAK Securities (Joint Broker)                    Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678 
 
Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space, including equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview of its portfolio can be found on the portfolio section of the Company's website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians.

Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com

About Otomato

Otomato has developed a powerful infrastructure called Otomato OS, the engine powering its DeFi intelligence layer, which connects on-chain and offchain data to protocol integrations to generate personalized signals and ship new use cases fast. The Otomato portfolio-aware assistant, an on-chain position monitoring assistant with integrated alerts for portfolio-sensitive events, enabling users to stay informed without constant dashboard checks or reliance on noisy social-media channels.

For further information, please visit: https://otomato.xyz/notifications/hyperevm

Important Notice

Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or "the Company") holds part of its reserves in Bitcoin through its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza"), which is responsible for managing the Company's Bitcoin treasury.

The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") regards digital assets such as Bitcoin as high-risk and speculative, with potential for extreme price volatility. An investment in Coinsilium Group Limited is not an investment in Bitcoin, either directly or by proxy. Coinsilium holds a range of assets, including equity interests in companies operating within and beyond the blockchain sector, and maintains a diversified portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space. This structure provides broader exposure beyond Bitcoin. The Company's exposure to Bitcoin forms part of its broader capital allocation strategy.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.