22.12.2025
INNOPOLIS(The Korea Innovation Foundation): INNOPOLIS Showcases Korea's R&D Startups at Global Demo Day and GITEX, Targeting Middle East Markets

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Innovation Foundation (INNOPOLIS) successfully concluded its Global Demo Day and participation at GITEX Expand North Star 2025 in Dubai, introducing ten Korean R&D-driven startups to global investors and Middle Eastern innovation stakeholders. The program highlighted Korea's strengths in technology commercialization, positioning participating companies for expansion into the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the broader Middle East.

INNOPOLIS Showcases Korea's R&D Startups at Global Demo Day and GITEX, Targeting Middle East Markets

Held ahead of GITEX, the INNOPOLIS Global Demo Day brought together international investors, venture capital firms, and innovation partners to explore Korea's deep-tech ecosystem. The event provided a focused platform for startups to present market-ready technologies refined through a year-long incubation and acceleration program, emphasizing scalability and global applicability.

Sustainability, Energy & Advanced Materials

In sustainability and clean energy, ABR Co., Ltd. presented eco-friendly battery recycling technologies that enable circular use of cathode and anode materials, supporting low-carbon energy and mobility markets. Raven Materials showcased advanced material solutions designed to enhance durability and performance in industrial applications, while RAPHA B Co., Ltd. highlighted technology-driven manufacturing approaches that integrate materials engineering with sustainability-oriented processes.

AI, Data & Digital Intelligence

In the field of AI and data innovation, BlueSignal Inc. introduced signal processing and analytics technologies that extract actionable insights from complex data environments. DEEPSCENT Inc. presented AI-based sensing and data interpretation solutions applicable to smart environments and industrial monitoring. Inthetech Co., Ltd. showcased digital transformation technologies that combine data, software, and applied engineering to improve operational efficiency across industries.

Robotics, Automation & Smart Infrastructure

Within robotics and automation, MINTROBOT Co., Ltd. demonstrated its Software Defined Robotics (SDR) platforms integrated with digital twin technology. Its solutions enable flexible and cost-efficient deployment of robots across logistics, manufacturing, and smart infrastructure projects-areas of growing importance for smart city development in the Middle East.

Advanced Mobility, Drones & Tourism Technology

Addressing advanced mobility and emerging services, NARMA introduced its dual tilt-rotor eVTOL drone platforms for long-range logistics, surveillance, and emergency response, offering capabilities well-suited to wide-area operations and infrastructure monitoring. TRIP BUILDER Inc. presented smart tourism and mobility technologies that enhance digital travel experiences, aligning with regional strategies to develop smart destinations and tourism innovation.

Digital Healthcare & Smart Medical Devices

In digital healthcare, UMED Inc. showcased its smart medical device solutions, including automated systems designed to improve patient safety and clinical efficiency in hospital and home-care environments, supporting the region's growing investment in smart healthcare infrastructure.

Through the Global Demo Day and the INNOPOLIS Pavilion at GITEX, the ten startups collectively demonstrated how Korean R&D-based innovation can contribute to sustainable growth, digital transformation, and future-oriented industries across the Middle East.

About INNOPOLIS

INNOPOLIS is Korea's national innovation platform dedicated to commercializing R&D outcomes and fostering technology-based startups. Supported by the Korean government, INNOPOLIS connects research institutions, startups, and global partners to accelerate deep-tech innovation and international collaboration.

For more information, visit https://www.innopolis.or.kr.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850248/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innopolis-showcases-koreas-rd-startups-at-global-demo-day-and-gitex-targeting-middle-east-markets-302647865.html

