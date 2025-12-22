Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN Name:

DK0010231877 SKAKO A/S

The company is given observation status because Frederik2 ApS has announced to make a mandatory offer to the shareholders of SKAKO A/S.

According to rule 4.1 d) in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status.

We refer to the company's announcement from December 19, 2025.

_______________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33